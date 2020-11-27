Welder follows in father's footsteps, works with grandfather

Keyton Waggoner is no stranger to work, so it should come as no surprise that the Graves County High School senior is eager to enter the workforce and ply his trade.
Waggoner is in his third year in the welding program at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Waggoner said that he chose welding because his father is a welder. Now that he’s been studying welding for more than two years, he finds it challenging, creative and relaxing.
“It’s something that I like to do,” he said. “It’s kind of relaxing and calm.”
Waggoner said he has been doing a lot of metal inert gas, or MIG, welding and finds that he enjoys doing that.
“It’s a lot easier and cleaner,” he said.
Waggoner said that he would like to find a welding job after graduating or perhaps enroll in a junior college and study further.
Waggoner works with his grandfather detailing cars. In his spare time, he enjoys being outdoors and riding four-wheelers.
Waggoner’s welding instructor, Charles Price, nominated him for the honor and said his student displays a good work ethic in his school work.
“He is in the welding booth working hard to achieve his goals daily,” Price said.
Waggoner is the son of Hillery Brittain of Mayfield and Mitchell Waggoner of Mayfield.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as welding, carpentry, machine tool technology, automotive technology, electricity and industrial maintenance that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
