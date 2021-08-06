There is a greeting associated with the Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration, the traditional date of when the African American community in Paducah celebrates the emancipation of their enslaved ancestors; the phrase is posted on banners around town, and is used to open all of the events held during the five-day celebration.
“Welcome home.”
“Young people have a tendency to leave Paducah for jobs, college, whatever, and not come back. But they always come back for the Eighth of August,” Marvin Nunn, president of the board of directors of the Eighth of August celebrations.
There are some families who plan family reunions and gatherings around the Aug. 8, because that is when may family members come back to Paducah, Nunn said. He said it traces back to the days when Nelson Park was the town’s Black park, and hundreds of people would be picnicking and holding barbecues with their families.
Nunn used to be one of those participants who came every August for the emancipation celebration when he lived in Detroit and worked as a Michigan State Police officer before moving back to Paducah. After missing three Eighth of August celebrations when he was in the military, Nunn has been in Paducah for every Emancipation Celebration since 1976.
“If someone contracted a hitman to come get me, he’d know where to find me. He’d know I’d be in Paducah for the Eighth of August,” Nunn said.
One person who was welcomed home was Dawnita Grimes, an attorney based in Texas who is originally from Paducah. Grimes was honored at the W.C. Young Community Center Wednesday night along with other African American attorneys and judges who grew up in Paducah.
“People would look at me when I was in college, when I was in grad school, and ask, ‘oh, where are you from? Paducah? Where’s that?’ And you know, by the time they got to know me, they’d say, ‘oh, there’s something about that Paducah, Kentucky,’ ” Grimes said when accepting her award recognizing her dedication to law.
This year’s celebration theme is “Stronger Together,” which Nunn said represents the community as a whole coming together fighting off issues like racism and the pandemic.
“This has nothing to do with color. As a group, we’ll do better fighting it off together than separately,” Nunn said.
The board of directors is also honoring Robert and Connie Coleman, both of whom served on the Eighth of August planning board before their deaths in November of 2020. Robert Coleman was Paducah’s longest-serving elected official, and Nunn described him as a leader in the Black community.
Saturday will feature an Emancipation Celebration Breakfast at the W.C. Young Community Center from 7-11 a.m. leading up to the Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration Parade starting at 11 a.m. at 13th and Broadway. The parade will continue onto Walter Jetton Boulevard and end at Robert Coleman Park.
After the parade, celebrations will continue at Coleman Park with the Robert and Connie Coleman Day and Tailgate. There will also be a car and motorcycle show at Coleman Park, as well as the start of the two-day Clarence “Big House” Gaines basketball tournament. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at Coleman Park for attendees who have not been vaccinated yet.
Events wrap up on Sunday with a Salute to Gospel Music & Memorial Service at Harrison Street Baptist Church at 4 p.m., the Street-Show Fashion Showcase at Coleman Park at 7:45 p.m., and the basketball tournament championship game.
Event organizers ask attendees to keep in mind COVID-19 prevention practices such as hand washing, social distancing, wearing a face covering and staying home if feeling ill.
