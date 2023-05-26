The National Weather Service in Paducah is projecting a sunny Memorial Day weekend with “refreshingly lower humidity.”
Today temperatures are expected to reach 77 degrees, with a peak of 81 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday. Memorial Day itself, mostly sunny, will hit 83, according to the NWS office.
The warming trend marks a pleasant-enough week that peaks around 90 degrees Wednesday.
In addition to enjoying the nice weather, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in Paducah.
Some of the area activities include:
Noble Park Pool will open Saturday at noon, marking the start of summer. Though not open on Mondays under regular operating hours, the pool will be open on Memorial Day, May 29.
Individual single-day admission to the pool ranges from $2-$6 depending on age. Season passes are on sale now ($65/individual and $200/family of four) at Paducah Parks & Recreation Office and can be purchased at the Noble Park Pool during operating hours starting May 27.
For those who prefer to celebrate indoors, local rock bands the Comedown Kings and Illeagle will be performing at Paducah Beer Werks on Saturday at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door.
More live music can be heard on Saturday and Sunday at the Mayday Music Mash-up at Kentucky Lake. The festival will take place at the Kenlake State Park Amphitheatre and include music, vendors and fireworks.
The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter #337 will be holding their annual Memorial Day service at 7 p.m. Monday at Dolly McNutt Plaza.
The service will feature current commander of the American Legion Post in Calvert City, Vietnam veteran David Green. Following his remarks, the VVA will honor the 41 Purchase Area soldiers who died in Vietnam with a reading of their names and the playing of the song “Taps.”
“This will be the 39th year that we’ve done it, we’re all getting old,” VVA founding member and treasurer Gordon Williams said. “We have those 41 names at the base of our monument and we read those names each year out of respect for those veterans and their families.”
