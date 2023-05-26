The National Weather Service in Paducah is projecting a sunny Memorial Day weekend with “refreshingly lower humidity.”

Today temperatures are expected to reach 77 degrees, with a peak of 81 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday. Memorial Day itself, mostly sunny, will hit 83, according to the NWS office.

