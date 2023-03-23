The Jackson Purchase Firefighters Association expects some 200 for annual its training this weekend.
But President Randy Harris said volunteers are still needed.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 6:03 am
“It would also be nice to see more community-oriented and civic-minded people who feel like they can serve in a volunteer fire department or rescue squad,” Harris said. “We’re free this weekend to talk to them if they want to come in off the street and get started.”
“Last year we saw 251 students. We’re hurting for numbers,” he said. “Other schools we see around the commonwealth, we’re seeing 500 to 750 students.”
As to the reason: “I honestly wish I could put my thumb on that,” he said.
The Reidland Farley Fire Department on Benton Road welcomes state-certified firefighters and EMTs Friday through Saturday.
Harris said the training is to “obtain or maintain certification to better serve their community.”
The courses are Kentucky Fire Commission-standardized and include training in survival and rescue, rope rescue and fireground tactics.
One mentioned on the organization’s Facebook page shows a fireblast trailer, where trainees experience a burning room simulation. Lessons cover fire-stream management, thermal-laying extinguishment, hose-handling and forcible-entry training.
Calvert City Hall will host an EMT Refreshers course, while the Calvert Training Center will hold a Basic 20 class for essential firefighter training.
Other classes are at varying locations in McCracken, Livingston and Marshall Counties.
The Jackson Purchase Firefighters Association has offered emergency training for over 40 years statewide. It works primarily with western Kentucky volunteer firefighters.
For more info, visit Facebook.com/JacksonPurchaseFirefightersAssociation.
“Otherwise, they can contact their local fire department to get started,” Harris said.
