PADNWS-03-23-23 FIREFIGHTER TRAINING - PHOTO

Training with the Jackson Purchase Firefighters Association this weekend employs a fire blast trailer for lesson simulation. Registration is closed, but President Randy Harris said would-be volunteers are welcome to visit and discuss “how to get started.”

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Jackson Purchase Firefighters Association expects some 200 for annual its training this weekend.

But President Randy Harris said volunteers are still needed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In