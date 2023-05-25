MAYFIELD — December 10, 2020, the day of the infamous tornado, was a nearly insurmountable test for all of the EMS/ Fire Department workers. Yet, their duel training in medical services and fire fighting training prepared these responders to succeed in the absolute worst conditions.
National Emergency Medical Services Week is the 49th annual celebration of EMS week since President Gerald Ford authorized the week to celebrate practitioners and their vital work in our communities. National Emergency Medical Services Week began on May 21 and continues until May 27.
Tracy Warner, OEM director of the city of Mayfield, said, “It seems like the EMS team is getting busier. Hopefully, they can have a bit of downtime and enjoy a week about them.”
Graves County Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services are run differently than adjoining counties like Marshall and McCracken. Graves County EMS is run by the county government, and the city takes care of payroll, hiring process, and personnel.
Fire Chief Jeremy Creason said, “It’s a good week for us, for these guys to get recognized for all the hard work that they do, being that first link in the healthcare chain. It’s a good time to thank them for what they do, and celebrate all their successes.”
Warner said that not only does the EMS in Mayfield provide ambulance services, but they also provide fire protection for the city and county. The EMS/ Fire Department has a dual role in which they have to be educated in EMS and in Fire training.
“There’s a lot that goes into [Emergency Medical Services] that people don’t realize... here, we do city fire, county-wide EMS, and county-wide rescue. So we’re kind of a one-stop shop here in Graves County,” Creason said.
“It’s a very efficient way of providing those services. If not for the Fire Department, we wouldn’t have the equipment, the housing, and everything we need for the ambulance service. If not for the ambulance service we wouldn’t have the staffing to provide for the high-quality fire department. It’s a very good partnership between the two different sectors of public safety, and we really enjoy it, and it’s a good fit for our community.”
Warner said, “That’s where a lot of people wear multiple hats, and we do have volunteer responders that are also ambulance certified. They don’t work for a service, but they do have a credential license for EMS in the community.”
Whether they were paid or volunteered on Dec. 10, the Fire/ EMTs of Graves County responded to every call.
“It was amazing to see, regardless of whether they had a uniform on or not, the overall coordination that went on,” Warner said. “To me, the EMS staff does not get the recognition they deserve because they work long hours to get little pay.”
Creason said, “There was never a person who called 911 and requested assistance that we weren’t able to get to and help. We were delayed at times, and we had obstacles along the way. But that was one of the things that really showed the work ethic and dedication to the community of our department. No matter the circumstances we got to everyone that needed us.”
Warner explained that saving a life is the most rewarding feeling, which drives her to continue her work as a part-time ambulance driver in Hickman County.
“I tell people, you can truly make a difference in someone’s life, by the care they receive in the back of the ambulance because you’re the first one to care for them. When that 911 call goes out, and the ambulance service gets there, it’s that person’s worst day, for them to have to call for that ambulance.”
Warner said that the EMTs who respond to the call are trained and make a difference to people’s lives, whether they needed an ambulance or not.
Warner described calls where the person on the other end of the line just needed someone to help them through that situation. Sometimes the job called for softer skills along with the standard training in order to save lives. She said, “Sometimes it’s just holding someone’s hand, or it could be life-saving skills that save them. Sometimes it is not just about the medical part.”
Warner said, “It’s crazy to think that someone is driving down the road, while you’re taking care of a patient. That care — that’s where we have to make life or death decisions — back there, that care can change the outcome before they get to the hospital. It’s an amazing thing that our people do, in the back of that truck.”
The world of medicine and responding to life-or-death situations require EMS workers to be constantly learning new information.Warner stressed that the updates in EMS training is vital to their responders, and the responders are still trained in the most recent programs available.
“Just like EMS, things are changing, new findings are coming out, new medications, new procedures,” Warner said. Warner said that some might want to set the books down after they earn their certification, but she was adamant on how it’s essential for the EMTs to update their knowledge in areas of EMS expertise.
Warner said she had to explain to a patient why the ambulance wasn’t so comfortable, she said, “We don’t build these like Cadillacs because we want you to eventually leave this truck, preferably alive.”
Warner said that the job of being an ambulance driver is no joke. The EMTs who work on the ambulance have to undertake extreme amounts of pressure and are witness to many terrible scenes.
Creason continued, “We do county-wide EMS, and we make up somewhere between 6,500 — and we’re pushing 7,000 transports a year. That comes out to about 17-18 a day, we have days that are as busy as 35-40 calls on the busiest days.”
“The ambulance services are the driver of our call volume, our fire and rescue calls are somewhere in the 600-800 range annually. EMS is the bread and butter of what we do. We do a lot of training for EMS, and we have a lot of pride in what we do, and the level of care we provide.”
Creason said that the EMTs transport patients all over the region to Nashville, St. Louis, Louisville, Lexington, Memphis, and many other cities.
“We work really closely with our local hospitals, we always want to take care of our Graves County residents, even when other agencies are busy, when the Paducah Hospital calls us, and when we’re able to, we’re able to step in and provide mutual aid assistance to help them whenever we can.”
“[EMTs] have to switch gears mentally and go from fire fighting to providing high-quality medical care to the person who may be having a heart attack. Just like that [the EMTs] wipe their face, wash their hands, jump in the truck, and go. After they complete the transport, they come back to the scene, put their gear back on, and go back to work on that fire until the fire is fully extinguished.
“From the way they switch gears mentally and the dual roles that they fill, I just can’t say enough about my employees.”
The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), provided a theme for each day that EMS Week is celebrated: Sunday is Health, Wellness, and Resilience Day, Monday is EMS Education Day, Tuesday is Safety Tuesday, Wednesday is EMS for Children’s Day, Thursday is Save-A-Life Day or CPR and Stop the Bleed, and Friday is EMS Recognition Day.
According to naemt.org, there are 17 ways in which people can celebrate EMS Week. EMS Week is a week to celebrate paramedics, EMTs, and the entire EMS workforce for their continued service. And it’s an opportunity to promote public awareness about the importance of EMS’s services to the community.
Community organizations, public schools, or sole individuals can show appreciation for paramedics by making handwritten cards or by dropping off food.
