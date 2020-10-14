TODAY
Marshall County Public Library, Mother Goose Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch.
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 1 p.m., Benton branch.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual McLib Live: All You Need to Know About the Upcoming 2020 Election with Julie Griggs, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
THURSDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Toddler Story Time, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 1 p.m., Hardin branch.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Using LinkedIn for Job Searchers, 1 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
