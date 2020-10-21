TODAY
Marshall County Public Library, Mother Goose Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch.
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 1 p.m., Benton branch.
THURSDAY
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 1 p.m., Hardin branch.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Teen Advisory Board, 3:30 p.m., http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublicLibrary/.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Adult Paint Party, 5 p.m., 270-247-2911 for more information and to sign up, http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublicLibrary/.
