Webpages and stages: MHT mounts first on-demand streaming play

Paducah’s Market House Theatre is striding forward into the realm of the digital as they launch “The Christmas Book,” the playhouse’s first on-demand streaming production, this Friday.
Written and directed by the theater’s executive director, Michael Cochran, the play follows a Midwest family in the 1940s that comes into contact with a mysterious and magical stranger during the holiday season.
“I wanted to take my chance and try to write a Christmas play but try to do something with a small cast that still had that traditional holiday story feel to it,” the director said. “It’s not about toys or anything like that. It’s more about hope and love and who this strange guy is.”
Streams are being purchased and viewed through the Broadway On Demand platform, which has an app that is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Roku devices. A stream can be purchased for $15, plus a processing fee, and viewed for up to 24 hours after purchase. The play will remain available for streaming through Dec. 31. A direct link to the streaming platform can be found by going to www. markethousetheatre.org/shows/christmas-book.
The cast is composed of Tom Dolan and Amber Dawn as the heads of the main family; Addie Beth Franklin, Annie Peck and Clark Turner as their three children; and Scott Dossett as El, the stranger.
Cochran drew inspiration for the play’s setting from his own family, specifically his mother.
“(She) grew up on a farm in southeastern Missouri, near Poplar Bluff, and she used to tell me stories about growing up there,” Cochran said. “Her dad, my grandfather, wasn’t a very good farmer so most of the time he had to go into the city, into St. Louis, to work, to keep the family going and to hang onto the farm.”
The action of the play picks up when the family’s patriarch loses his job and returns from the city to his family, feeling defeated as the year comes to a close. It’s then that a man shows up on the farm asking for food and shelter, which they oblige before getting stuck together waiting for a thaw — a plot that Cochran feels many people can identify with in the time of COVID-19.
“They get snowed in at this isolated rural farmhouse and what’s funny is that during the year … the themes I was writing about were parallel to the pandemic — the physical and emotional isolation,” he said. “My story was picking up on some of those. It had a resonance to it that wasn’t just about something that happened long ago, but that it could connect to people today.”
Cochran’s memory of the Sears, Roebuck and Co. Christmas Wish Book inspired the magic of the story, as this stranger carries with him a tome that seems to make miraculous things come true.
The play’s small cast turned out to be crucial for Cochran, who started writing it pre-pandemic, and the theater. It allowed for safe rehearsals and proper safety protocols throughout the production’s staging.
A small preview performance for friends and family was staged earlier in December before the play was committed to video for editing and uploading to the streaming platform this week.
Since this is a relatively new venture, Cochran is hopeful that this performance just breaks even. He estimates that 100 streams being purchased would get the job done, allowing the theater to carry out its mission of showcasing local talent in the arts even in these most trying times.
“(This is) a real challenge. This is the first time for us doing a show that is totally streamed,” the executive director said. “A lot of theaters were afraid of doing this because of the money required to invest in a high quality stream and (the risk) of not getting a good return on it.”
This is MHT’s second try at streaming after doing livestreamed performances of “Making God Laugh” in November. Cochran is excited to take the lessons learned from these two shows and figure out his next steps.
“Every time we do something like this we get better and better. Even once the pandemic’s over with, I think there will always be a streaming component because we had people from all over the country watch (our first one),” he added. “That’s a real positive to me.”
