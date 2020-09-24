The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s September small business seminars may be ending next Wednesday, but the information from all five sessions is available anytime online.
The move from traditional, in-person seminars to web-based sessions due to COVID-19 concerns has helped the chamber reach a wider audience, according to Sandra Wilson, the organization’s president.
“It’s allowed for exposure to so many more people,” Wilson said. “We’ve had a much better response than if we just had them (participants) here in person.”
The sessions have been held at 8 a.m. each Wednesday via Zoom and are posted on the chamber’s website and Facebook page. They also have been live-streamed on WPSD Local 6.
Topics have included marketing, how to manage cash flow during economic uncertainty, and how to overcome obstacles and push forward to be successful.
The final seminar next week will help business owners better understand the rules for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness.
It will feature panelists Lori Noel of FNB Bank; Ashley Grooms of Williams, Williams & Lenz; and Mark Hequembourg of Kemper CPA.
“Since its creation in March, more than 48,000 Kentucky businesses have received PPP loans valued at $5.2 billion,” according to Wilson. “What made the PPP program so popular was the ability for businesses to have their loans forgiven, effectively making them grants.
“However, the loans came with specific criteria that needed to be fulfilled in order to have them forgiven. This webinar will help our local small businesses get the clarity they need (for loan forgiveness).”
Participants can register to attend Wednesday’s session via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. There is no charge to attend.
Wilson is pleased with the response to this year’s topics.
The first one featured local business owners Shulorn Jeter, eXp Realty; Daniel Jones, Strawberry Hills Pharmacy; and Jessica Newman, Advantage Insurance Services, on “What I wish I’d known in my first three years of business.”
“They had some really good advice and talked about some books (that were helpful) including ‘Failing Forward’ by John Maxwell,” Wilson said. “I contacted the library and they put it into their system.”
Chris Wooldridge, director of Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development, talked about business plans and cash flow. Jim Dudley, chamber board vice president of membership and marketing, and Chris Hill, Entreneering, spoke about “Who is your market?”
Business owner and entrepreneur Tammy Zimmerman’s session was titled: “Business 301: Getting out of your own way to be successful.”
