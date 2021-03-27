The Everyday Environment Webinar Series, offered by University of Illinois Extension’s Energy & Environmental Stewardship Team, focuses on a different environmental topic each month. These webinars provide new information on natural resources and will help attendees make small changes in their lifestyles to have a positive impact on the environment.
“There is never a shortage of new things to learn about your everyday environment. Our actions, large and small, have an impact on our natural resources,” said Erin Garrett, Illinois Extension educator. “By better understanding how our natural world works, on a large scale and close to home, we can be better prepared to make informed decisions that support the health and vitality of our ecosystems.”
The webinars are offered on the second Thursday of each month. Registration is free and available at extension.illinois.edu/global/everyday-environment-webinar-series. More information is also available at the website.
Each program is recorded and uploaded to Illinois Extension’s YouTube channel. To allow time for closed captioning, please check the YouTube channel 30 days after the scheduled program.
Upcoming topics are:
• “Illinois Owls” at 1 p.m. April 8 — Owls are the masters of illusion and silence. Presenter Peggy Doty will peer into the world of the Illinois owls.
• “Shade Gardens: Native Plants & Ecological Benefits” at 1 p.m. May 13 — Garrett will show the ecological benefits of planting native species underneath trees and to explore options when it comes to choosing shade-tolerant native plants. Learn what steps to take to replace existing vegetation with natives that are both aesthetically appealing and help support wildlife food webs.
