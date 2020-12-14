Helping women-owned small businesses pursue federal contract dollars is the topic of the next Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce webinar scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
This webinar will explain the new rules for Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification by the Small Business Administration. It will be broadcast via Zoom. To register, go to paducahchamber.org.
The purpose of the WOSB program is to ensure that women-owned small businesses have equal opportunity to federal contracting.
All business owners that wish to obtain this certification must undergo the new certification process — even if the business was certified as a WOSB under the previous rules.
The featured speaker is Carrie Willett, senior procurement consultant at the Kentucky Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
This webinar is part of a comprehensive training program designed to increase awareness of the certification and ultimately increase the number of certified Kentucky businesses.
“As the deactivation and remediation contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership is committed to ensuring that small businesses are given preference in competing for our contracts,” said Cory Hicks, business services director, FRNP.
In order to be considered a WOSB, the company must:
• Be 51% controlled by one or more women, and primarily managed by one or more women.
• The women must be U.S. citizens.
• The firm must be “small” in its primary industry in accordance with SBA’s guidelines for that industry.
“For eligible business owners interested in government contracting, obtaining WOSB certification can be quite valuable, allowing them to compete for contracts set aside specifically for woman-owned businesses” Willett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.