In the wake of flash floods and tornadoes that have devastated Kentucky over the last few years, several meteorologists and emergency management directors are working to make sure communities that shun some forms of technology for religious purposes, such as Amish communities in western Kentucky, can still receive weather alerts in the event of an emergency.
Weather Awareness for a Rural Nation (WARN) is working with Midland Radio, using input from people who live in Amish communities, to develop battery-powered weather radios that would meet the Amish and other Plain (a term used to describe the collective of groups such as Amish and Mennonite groups whose religious practices are characterized by a separation from the world and modest clothing) communities’ religious standards for technology use.
WARN started in response to a 2020 flash flood in Bath County where five Amish children died after the family’s horse-drawn buggy overturned on a low-water bridge during the flash flood event, causing the children to be swept into the water.
National Weather Service meteorologist Derrick Snyder, who is based in the Paducah office, became personally involved with WARN after the December 2021 tornadoes that tore through western Kentucky and hit several Amish communities. In Kentucky, 80 people died from the tornado event, including parents and two children from Amish family in Graves County.
NWS workers were surveying tornado damage in Kentucky when Snyder said an NWS group met Amish volunteers who were helping to clean up tornado damage at a non-Amish neighbor’s house. This is where conversations started about what a possible weather radio accommodated to fit Amish people’s lifestyles might look like.
“We just kind of thought, is there a way that we can get weather information to these communities that complies with their lifestyle?” Snyder said.
While Snyder said there are ways for people in Amish or Plain communities to get weather projections, for example, calling their local NWS office for a projected forecast, emergency alerts are trickier to get to communities with limited technology, making the need for weather radios that can alert communities when a severe thunderstorm warning, flash flood warning or tornado warning is in place, that more important.
“As we evolve as a society with smartphones and things like that, a lot of legacy items [for] ways that people used to get the weather forecast, like the weather radio, become less utilized. But that doesn’t mean they’re completely useless. The role that they play evolve to make sure people that choose not to have [smartphones or] that type of technology, they can still get the same broadcast as everyone else,” Snyder said.
According to the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College, Amish people typically do not reject all technology, but rather use technology selectively. Most Amish groups do not use electricity from public utility lines, but some communities will use battery-powered technology in some situations.
Snyder said discussions with people in Amish communities has been a vital learning experience for WARN to help inform what technology is acceptable in Amish communities and what adjustments would need to be made for weather radios that may be kept at Amish businesses or homes.
In addition to making a prototype weather radio that is battery-powered, Snyder said the prototype, which WARN expects will be finished in January, will also remove access to AM and FM radio channels to fit in Amish communities’ religious practices and beliefs.
According to a study from Elizabethtown College, an estimated 14,835 Amish people live throughout Kentucky in 48 settlements. Snyder said the Amish population has been growing in Kentucky in recent years because of lower land prices in Kentucky compared to other nearby states. Some of these communities in western Kentucky are located in Graves, Crittenden, Trigg and Christian counties, as well as some Amish communities in southern Illinois.
WARN has applied for grant funding for this weather radio project. Additionally, Snyder said WARN recently held a fundraiser that raised $2,250, enough to purchase 75 weather radios for Amish communities.
Snyder said these radios can also provide daily weather forecasts and updates through the NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards network that broadcasts information from the nearest NWS office, which, for example, could also help Amish farmers plan their crop schedules.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.