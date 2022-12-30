PADNWS-12-30-22 RADIO

The group Weather Awareness for a Rural Nation (WARN) is working with Midland Radio to develop a weather radio prototype that fits within the religious customs of Amish communities while also providing weather updates and alerts in emergency situations.

In the wake of flash floods and tornadoes that have devastated Kentucky over the last few years, several meteorologists and emergency management directors are working to make sure communities that shun some forms of technology for religious purposes, such as Amish communities in western Kentucky, can still receive weather alerts in the event of an emergency.

Weather Awareness for a Rural Nation (WARN) is working with Midland Radio, using input from people who live in Amish communities, to develop battery-powered weather radios that would meet the Amish and other Plain (a term used to describe the collective of groups such as Amish and Mennonite groups whose religious practices are characterized by a separation from the world and modest clothing) communities’ religious standards for technology use.

