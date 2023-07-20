MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. — A new face will greet students at Joppa-Maple Grove when school begins Friday, Aug. 11.
During a special called meeting of the Joppa Maple Grove school board on Thursday, July 13, Wendy Wear was hired as the new principal in a 5-0-1 vote. Kevin Castleman, Chris McGinness, Peggy McNeill, Corey Willenborg and Tucker Harris voted yes, while Rachel Henson abstained. Danny Burnett was absent from the meeting.
“I am so excited to start the next chapter in my career in the Joppa-Maple Grove School District,” Wear said. “I have heard wonderful things about the school and community, and I can feel the pride by just driving around the village.”
Wear will bring 22 years of experience in education “to help enhance the already high-quality instruction the students are receiving,” she continued. “I am looking forward to getting to know all the students and families. Teachers, staff, families and the community all working together will ensure that all students are as prepared as possible to be successful in school and all their future endeavors.”
Since earning her bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2000, Wear has worked around the country, along with a stint in Brazil.
She began her career as a fifth-grade teacher in the Mesquite Independent School District in Mesquite, Texas, moving on to the Palm Springs Unified School District in California where she taught eighth-grade history and began her administrative experience before moving on to Prince William County Schools in Manassas, Virginia. August 2011 found Wear at DuQuoin Elementary School as a fourth-grade teacher among other duties.
Four years later, she moved back west, where she was a fourth-grade teacher for the Maricopa Unified School District in Arizona and then back to California with the Palm Springs Unified School District in Desert Hot Springs.
July 2019 brought a two-year stint at the American School of Brasilia in Brazil where, along with being a second-grade teacher, she was also a learning leader.
“I made the decision to teach in Brazil to have a similar experience to that of many students in the U.S.,” she explained.
“I was immediately immersed into another culture, so I could personally relate with students moving from one culture to another. This adventure opened my eyes and gave me a deeply personal perspective on how to interact with community members from different cultural backgrounds. It is crucial to create a learning environment grounded in diversity and inclusion because it creates an atmosphere of safety and values individuals. When students feel valued and included, they more fully grow and succeed as learners.”
Coming back to the states in 2021, she was the lead math and social studies teacher at Next Generation School in Champaign. Her most recent position was at Garden Hills Elementary School, also in Champaign, where she was an interventionist. Her duties included working with classroom teachers to analyze data and working with Tier 1 through Tier 3 groups of kindergartners through fifth-graders.
Wear also holds a master of arts in education administration from California State University San Bernardino and her master of science in training and development from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
“We are extremely honored to have Wendy Wear as our Joppa-Maple Grove principal,” said Castleman, the school board president. “She brings many great qualities and experiences to the district. Her 22 years of expertise will enhance our ability to provide a quality education for all students. Great things will be happening at Joppa-Maple Grove. Mrs. Wear is eager to lead the district in a positive direction.”
