PRINCETON — The night deadly tornadoes devastated Kentucky, from Fulton and Mayfield to Princeton and Dawson Springs, Christi Forsythe lost everything in her office, including family pictures.
Forsythe, support staff at the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center in Princeton, received one of those photos back on Tuesday — from someone who found the photo in Louisville.
That story touched the heart of University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto, who toured the center’s temporary research facilities Tuesday, speaking with researchers and other staff, as well as area farmers and other attendees at the open house.
After the tornadoes destroyed the center’s permanent structure, the staff was dispersed into temporary work spaces, including Eddyville and Paducah.
The temporary space, which comprises mobile housing and trailers, will be their home until a new permanent structure can be constructed — hopefully in 2025, the year of the center’s 100th anniversary.
Capilouto spoke at an open house Tuesday, extolling the resilience of the center’s staff and its history of performing necessary functions for agriculture research, not only in Kentucky but across America.
Calling the research center “hallowed ground,” Capilouto praised the dedication to necessary work despite devastating losses.
“The soul of our people, the soul of Kentucky, is elemental to this farm. It is embedded in this soil. It is our responsibility to continue,” he said.
Center Director Carrie Knott said the temporary facilities are equipped to handle all the necessary work of the center, including “clean labs” for molecular research.
She called the work of the center “very critical.”
“We serve the entire state for not only grow crop, but beef cattle, horticulture, fruit and vegetable research.”
Considering the rebuilding process, Knott said she hopes construction can begin later this year, though continuing supply chain issues could cause delays and make the 2025 target unrealistic.
Knott said workers at the facility have always felt part of Caldwell County and the surrounding community, and they’ve felt local support and helped support local residents themselves during the recovery from the storms.
“It demonstrates that we don’t work in a vacuum,” Knott said.
“We are here for the community. We’re glad to be here and have their support.”
Following the event Capilouto said he was impressed that the center had set up all its essential functions in such a humble space.
“It’s makeshift. It’s small. It’s not ideal, but they’re not gonna let that get in the way,” he said, feeling the dedication represents “an unstoppable commitment to serve our commonwealth.”
“We will not be stopped.”
