Paducah’s Southside has several vacant commercial properties, but the former residential care facility on Irvin Cobb Drive is among the more visible ones.
The building, 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive, stands at the corner of Irvin Cobb and Bridge Street, next to an intersection on a Southside thoroughfare. It’s a former motel and previously housed the Residential Care Center of Paducah.
“The property is privately owned,” City Manager Jim Arndt said.
“The owner there is maintaining a minimal compliance with our codes, so basically, we will take all necessary or possible enforcement issues, or actions, that we can to make sure the codes are applied and adopted.”
Arndt said he didn’t know what the owner’s future plans are for the property.
“We do know that it’s an eyesore,” he added.
“We do know that it’s blighted, and it needs cleaned up, preferably it needs redeveloped — (that) is what it needs. That’s going to be up to the property owner to figure out what his plans are for the property.”
The city offered a relatively small amount to buy the property in the past — when the previous commission was in office — with the idea to demolish it.
It’s unclear what the exact figure is for potential demolition costs.
“We’ve got a drive-by estimate for demolition right around $250,000 to demo the property, so that (would be) a big financial pill for the city to swallow. A big financial commitment,” Arndt said, adding the owner turned down the city’s offer and countered with an amount in the several hundred thousand range.
In an interview about the Southside, former Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless noted the city worked “really hard” to try to facilitate sale of the property. It did an asbestos report, paid for an appraisal, “kind of preparing” the owner to take action when someone came around that could buy it, she said.
“And, there were many times when we facilitated introductions to try to make that private transaction happen,” Harless said.
“Unfortunately, the owner has put too high a price on it. So, from the commercial perspective, when you’re talking about blight, sometimes the city needs to get heavy-handed. But, I think citizens have a hard time with that.
“Because once you start passing ordinances that let you be heavy-handed, people get nervous.”
The Sun obtained a copy of the property’s appraisal. The appraisal — dated April 2019 — describes the property as 2.03 acres, and having a former motel structure that’s in poor condition with “no contributory value.”
The appraiser’s opinion for the market value, “as if vacant and ready for development” as of April 2019, was $150,000. The assessed value is $60,000.
The appraisal also indicated the structure “requires demolition,” and the client (city) gave an estimate of roughly $400,000 for demolition and disposal costs.
“Based on the estimate value for the underlying land, the cost of demolition exceeds the value of the land, and therefore, the difference is considered a liability,” according to the appraisal.
According to Sun archives, the building had operated as a motel on the Southside for years and later opened as a residential care center in 1985. The care facility closed in summer 2007. It was sold in 2013, and records at the McCracken County Courthouse indicate the listed owner is Star Fuels, LLC.
An annual report, filed in 2020 with the Kentucky Secretary of State, has Amarpreet Singh listed as the LLC’s registered agent, and 2213 Bridge St. as the principal office, which is located near the property. The Sun made numerous attempts to interview someone with the LLC about the property.
Deputy Chief Greg Cherry, who’s over the fire prevention division, said the building is condemned. He estimated he hadn’t been inside of it for several years, but described it as having been cleaned out and as “basically a shell.”
Regarding past code violations, Cherry said there’s been “stuff like rubbish and debris on the outside,” and keeping the building secure. He said that issues have been fixed in the past.
“There was a fire inside the building and I don’t remember what year it was, but there had been vagrants in it and that’s when we did a code enforcement action, making him secure the building, and so that’s when he went in and cleaned out all the rubbish and debris and secured the building,” Cherry said.
“The fire caused minimum damage. It wasn’t a very big fire.”
Cherry said the city checks on condemned buildings. In an interview earlier this month, he said there was some rubbish and debris around this property, and a couple more openings that need to be secured.
“We’re keeping an eye on the building to make sure it does stay secure, and that there’s no rubbish and debris around the property,” he added.
The city manager reiterated that it’s under control of a private owner.
“The city’s investigating all of our options on what we can do to work with the property owner to redevelop that property, because it’s vital …,” Arndt said. “It’s a blighted piece of property that’s on a main commercial thoroughfare.”
In an interview with The Sun, Mayor George Bray considered it as a top concern in the Southside. The Southside area has been in the spotlight lately, and the subject of two public meetings held by the city this month.
“I think the previous commission had made some overtures, but I wasn’t involved in that. The only thing I can really say for sure right now is that the Southside is one of our top priorities and nothing’s going to happen overnight,” Bray said.
“Nothing is going to happen quickly. So, we just have to work through what the opportunity might be to either partner with the owner to develop something, or somehow convince him that for the betterment of this area, that there’s something else that’s better for that, in the future.”
At the end of the day, Bray said it “probably” comes down to dollars and cents. “I think we’ll just have to see how it plays out,” he added.
