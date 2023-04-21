METROPOLIS, Ill. — As shoppers there themselves, Jason Holder, Mike Thevenot and Jake Glass know the importance of Hitterman’s Merchandise to Metropolis and Massac County.
So, when owner Loretta Hitterman began thinking about selling her family business and that the three construction partners were whom she wanted to entrust with it, the owners of The Carpenter’s Sons couldn’t turn down her request.
It all became official on March 3, and on March 4, after almost 67 years, Hitterman’s opened its doors as Metropolis Hometown Hardware.
Holder, Thevenot and Glass became business partners around five years ago when they began The Carpenter’s Sons.
“It doesn’t seem like we’re in business together,” said Thevenot. “It seems like we’re more family.”
Because of that business, Hitterman’s was a frequent stop, sometimes several times a day.
“Miss Loretta called us about a year and half ago and asked us if we’d like to buy her hardware store. She basically wanted us to take over,” Holder said.
For the trio, it was a fairly easy decision.
“We were concerned about losing it. I’ve seen a lot of towns where when the hardware store goes, it tends to hurt the town pretty bad,” Thevenot said. “We were afraid of seeing the hardware store go because we knew how important it was to the community. When the community found out we were interested in purchasing it, they really let us know and stood behind us about keeping it.”
Hitterman’s Merchandise was begun by Don and Loretta Hitterman as a family-owned-and-operated business in 1956. The business was in at least two other locations before moving to 817 W. 10th St. After Don passed away in October 2009, Loretta and her staff kept it running.
“She had many other offers (to sell), but I think she liked us more,” Holder said with a chuckle.
“The big reason (for the purchase) was the need to keep the business in town, for sure,” Glass said. “Also, it’s what we do for a living, so it plays right into our hands. We figured we could easily run both and make both prosperous. But mainly, the bigger reason was just keeping this here to serve the community. We didn’t want to see it go away, that was important.”
The name change encapsulates that philosophy.
“Jake and I have lived here our whole lives,” Holder said. “This is our hometown. This has always been the hardware store that we went to and supported. We put Metropolis in to honor the town’s name.”
As frequently as The Carpenter’s Sons were customers at Hitterman’s, the trio quickly learned there’s a lot to learn about where things in the store are located. And helping them with that are the business’ six employees, as the familiar faces of Michelle Cochran, Steve Anderson, Trent Light, John Haverkamp and Greg Neihoff remain.
“Keeping the employees has been an tremendous asset,” Thevenot said.
With the trio busy with The Carpenter’s Sons, Hometown Hardware’s manager is a combination of Jason’s wife Brandi Holder and Cochran, who will mark seven years at the business in September.
“All the employees are wonderful,” said Brandi Holder.
“It’s been absolutely great. I’ve had the best days working with everyone and learning how to do all of this. It’s been really good. We’re super excited and glad the hardware store’s still going to be here in town. We want to help everyone in our community and keep that good small town charm going.”
For Brandi Holder, becoming Hometown Hardware’s co-manager has been a career change after 26 years at Cutting Up.
“It’s been a switch, but it’s been good,” she said, noting Cochran and bookkeeper Lisa Gower have “been a tremendous help showing me all the ropes.”
For the time being, Hometown Hardware will keep the format — from hours to materials to employees— of Hitterman’s.
“We want to keep it the way it is, but we want to improve it as much as we can as far as offering more products for everyone,” Holder said.
“We’ve got a lot of big dreams,” Thevenot said. “We want to broaden the range of the hardware store with what the community’s asked for and needed … and reduce the chances of Massac County having to go across the river.”
“We just have to find the time … and learn,” Holder added.
The trio is looking at adding lumber, drywall, flooring, paint and seasonal things, such as plants, to the merchandise line. Those additions are “an opportunity to make it more convenient for the community,” Glass said. “We know the way things are going across the river, and it’s about to get worse with the bridge work that’s coming up.”
And with those additions, the trio also hopes to “add a few more employees before too long,” Holder said.
But, more importantly, they’re keeping a Metropolis business going.
“We’ve got big shoes to fill with Loretta and Don,” Brandi Holder said.
“Our thanks to the Hitterman family for what they’ve provided for the community and allowing us to be a part of that legacy,” Thevenot said.
And that legacy, the trio hopes, will continue through their families.
“Part of why we wanted to do this was for our kids and their kids. All along, we’ve been talking about that we bought this for our great-grandkids,” Jason Holder said. “We plan on being here and staying here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.