Leaders in the inland waterways transportation industry gathered in Paducah this week for the Waterways Council, Inc.’s (WCI) 19th annual Waterways Symposium, where panelists spoke about a variety of economic, political and infrastructure-related topics of interest to those that use the inland waterways system for commercial purposes.
This year’s Waterways Symposium, held Wednesday and Thursday at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center, was the first time WCI, a national advocacy organization with the goal of having modern, efficient and well-maintained inland waterways, hosted the event in Paducah.
Cherrie Felder, vice president of Channel Shipyard Companies, was elected to serve a two-year term as the chairman of WCI’s executive committee. Felder said WCI’s members come together every year at the symposium to talk about all the issues affecting the industry and what WCI members need to advocate for when they meet with elected officials.
“It’s a big deal. We’re pretty much the backbone for economic prosperity in this country because of all the products we move on the river. Building blocks and aggregates, as well as petroleum products,” Felder said.
The inland waterways encompass around 12,000 miles of navigable waterway in the United States that reach 38 states. Paducah, with its location at the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee Rivers and its proximity to the Cumberland River and Mississippi River, is a hub along the inland waterways, especially for barges tasked with carrying goods and supplies throughout the country. Barges typically transport large quantities of supplies like grain, coal, and petroleum products.
Joe Craft, president, CEO and director of Alliance Resource Partners, LP, the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States, said global coal consumption is at an all-time high. Additionally, Craft said 2022 has been a record year for electric consumption in the United States, and 2023 electric consumption numbers are predicted to be even higher.
In 2021, around 71% of Kentucky’s electricity net generation was from coal. He encouraged audience members to advocate for coal production and to keep coal plants open, as he said the Biden administration is not supportive of the coal industry and is encouraging a pivot to renewable energy sources.
U.S. Grains Council Vice President Cary Sifferath shared his insight on how the Russia-Ukraine war has impacted Ukraine’s ability to ship grains such as corn and wheat. Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine was responsible for 16% of the world’s corn exports and 12% of wheat exports.
Sifferath said Ukrainian corn plantings were down about 15% this year and experts are projecting crop yield to drop by over 27%% compared to last year’s yield. Sifferath said the Ukrainian grain market has been volatile over the course of the war. While there is currently an agreement for Ukrainian exports to travel via the Black Sea, Sifferath said this agreement is currently only good through mid-March.
As part of an Army Corps of Engineers panel, Nashville District Project Delivery Section Chief Adam Walker gave an update on progress for a new 1,200-foot lock at Kentucky Lock and Dam on the Tennessee River to be used alongside the existing 600-foot lock. The majority of barges pass through Kentucky Lock along the Tennessee River instead of Barkley Lock on the Cumberland River due to difficult navigation along the Cumberland near the site.
Additionally, Kentucky Lock’s nine-hour average delays are some of the longest wait times for locks along the inland waterways system, according to the Corps of Engineers.
Walker said the Kentucky Lock 1200-foot lock project, authorized by Congress in 1996, is projected to be online in 2029 or 2030.
