U.S. Grains Council Vice President Cary Sifferath speaks to audience members at the Waterways Council, Inc.’s Waterways Symposium at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Wednesday afternoon.

Leaders in the inland waterways transportation industry gathered in Paducah this week for the Waterways Council, Inc.’s (WCI) 19th annual Waterways Symposium, where panelists spoke about a variety of economic, political and infrastructure-related topics of interest to those that use the inland waterways system for commercial purposes.

This year’s Waterways Symposium, held Wednesday and Thursday at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center, was the first time WCI, a national advocacy organization with the goal of having modern, efficient and well-maintained inland waterways, hosted the event in Paducah.

