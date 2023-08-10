ELIZABETHTOWN — A popular Mid-Atlantic convenience store is expanding into Kentucky and now is planning a location in Elizabethtown.
Known for its custom prepared hoagies and variety of offerings, Wawa was approved Tuesday night for a development plan and commercial design for a location on Ring Road at its intersection with Shepherdsville Road during an Elizabethtown Planning Commission meeting.
The 5,919-square-foot store with eight dual-sided fueling stations, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, will have two customer entrances with possible electric vehicle charging in the future.
The location will have shared access as part of the development from Ring Road and another access point to Shepherdsville Road and it required no waivers from the city.
As presented, drivers will be able to turn left onto Ring Road from the property, according to Jim Shaw of the city’s planning department. Shaw did say the District 4 office of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which maintains Ring Road, still is reviewing the proposal.
The property is adjacent to vacant property once owned by the city that is being transferred to the Jones family in a land deal.
The new convenience store also is near the newly constructed The Reserve at Cool Springs, a multi-family housing complex which is close to leasing, on Shepherdsville Road.
The area is “about to go nuts” in terms of development, Commissioner Steve Rice said during the meeting.
Wawa Inc., a privately held company with 970 locations, 770 offering gasoline, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey, according to the company’s website.
It serves more than 684 million customers annually and brews more than 171 million cups of its award-winning coffee each year, according to its website. It builds more than 183 million built-to-order hoagies and sandwiches annually.
Toward the end of the 19th century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, Pennsylvania, in 1902.
“The milk business was a huge success, because of its quality, cleanliness and ‘certified’ process,” the website said.
As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products.
The company announced in December it was planning expansions into Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, with a store already announced in May for Louisville. These states are part of Wawa’s long-term expansion plan to fuel future store growth, bringing its unique offer and experience to more communities, a news release from the company announcing the expansion said.
Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.
