The fourth annual WAVE Ag Day is canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. A committee chose to pursue “The Full Plate Project” in its place.
“It is unfortunate that we are having to postpone this year’s event, but in order to keep everyone safe in our communities, we believe it is best to wait until 2021,” said WAVE Ag Consultant Steven Elder.
“But we want all of our partners and communities to know that our mission is more than just one day, or just one event. We want to use this year’s partnership dollars — money that would have been used for our annual event — to help feed our friends and neighbors who have been affected by this pandemic. We are here to support our community and agriculture in good times and in difficult times.”
The group’s goals are to work with Kentucky Proud partners and help support the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Feeding America campaign.
“We are blessed to work with our local pantries and food banks to assist those in need,” Elder said. “The WAVE Ag River Counties initiative looks for ways to give back, and this year with the impact of COVID-19, it is really needed.”
Partners are encouraged to continue investing in the WAVE Ag Initiative.
The deadline for investments is Wednesday. Checks may be mailed directly to WAVE Ag Full Plate Project at 8230 Slater Road, Wickliffe, KY 42087, or people can email kywave.elder@gmail.com, or call 270-970-5393 or 270-727-2704 for more information.
The initiative works all year to create positive change, momentum and economic development, and shines a light on the four river counties through advocacy efforts.
For more information, contact Elder at kywave.elder@gmail.com, or call 270-970-5393.
