Gerald Watkins, who has served in the Kentucky General Assembly and on the Paducah City Commission, has announced his candidacy for McCracken County judge-executive in the 2022 election.
Watkins, 66, a retired political science professor at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, said he considered seeking the top county elected spot in 2018, when he decided not to seek a fourth term as a state representative.
Ultimately, he ran successfully for a fourth term on the city commission.
“In 2018, I didn’t want to drive to Frankfort anymore. I enjoyed my opportunity to try to make some improvements but I didn’t want to drive any more and live in Frankfort (during session). So, I decided I wanted to serve locally. I had a lot of encouragement to run in 2018 (for judge-executive) and didn’t,” he said.
“I’m just trying to come back in 2022 and do what I wish I had done in 2018.”
While the 2022 primary isn’t until May 17, and the general election, Nov. 8, “The filing deadline is moved up earlier in January. People are already starting to make announcements for other offices in west Kentucky and I wanted to be the first one out,” he said.
“I’ve been thinking about this for along time, and had a lot of encouragement, and I thought I needed to go ahead and get it out.”
Watkins, a Democrat, said he doesn’t have any issue with Craig Clymer, who currently holds the position.
“I don’t even know if he’s going to run again. I’m not running against him or anyone else,” he said. “I”m running for the office because I would like to serve.
“I don’t know who’s going to wind up in that race, but I’ll run a positive race. I’m running for the office because what I’m really concerned about ... the lack of job opportunities,” he said.
“That’s the number one reason I’m running, because there always has been — and there still is — a lack of good job opportunities for the people of Paducah and McCracken County.”
Watkins expressed disappointment in the efforts of the previous president of Greater Paducah Economic Development to attract jobs.
“If you look around, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Hopkinsville, Elizabethtown, and even Murray, are landing these big plants and job opportunities ... and Paducah and McCracken County is not,” he said.
“I think there’s an opportunity with the current president, getting the experience he needs. And, of course, the economy’s tough right now with the pandemic, there’s not a lot of growth. I think there is potential.
“It’s a shame we lost opportunities back when the economy was hot, to where we could be right now. But that’s the past, we’ll look to the future,” Watkins said.
That future could include the proposed outdoor sports complex for the former Bluegrass Downs site and Stuart Nelson Park.
“What I’ve supported for probably 30 years nearly is increased recreational opportunities. Specifically what we’ve always needed — and this is the emphasis now — an increase in and improved baseball, softball and soccer fields,” he said.
We’ve always lacked in those three areas, and sports tourism is a multi-million-dollar industry and they don’t want to come to Paducah-McCracken County because of our facilities. If we’re going to bring those dollars in, which creates jobs and increases our tax base, then we need new recreation opportunities.”
Currently, the city and county are discussing working together to build a projected $42 million complex. Watkins applauds the effort to find a way to move the project forward.
“What I had already envisioned (in previous discussions) was something like what Elizabethtown has, around a $20-$21 million project. Of course the prices have gone up since then, but the one built there for $21 million, I mean it’s first class,” he said. “So, we ought to be able to build something like that, probably for a little bit more.”
Watkins points to his experience in the legislature and on the city commission in his campaign for the county position.
“My experience includes eight years on the Paducah City Commission, managing a budget of around $35 million a year. Six years, three terms as state representative, managing a $10 billion a year budget. I think my experience and my connections with people in Frankfort is vitally important, including getting $3.7 million for Kentucky Avenue (improvements).
“I have a good working relationship with both parties. I’m not partisan, I’m pragmatic, I’m practical,” he said. “I just want to improve people’s lives and try to make things better and you have to work with others to do that. You can’t do anything on your own.”
