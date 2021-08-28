Former Kentucky General Assembly member and Paducah City Commissioner Gerald Watkins will no longer be seeking the office of McCracken County judge-executive, according to a statement released Friday.
The retired West Kentucky Community and Technical College political science professor, who declared his candidacy in May, bowed out of the race in order to devote more time to his career.
“Fortunately, my real estate business has grown tremendously and I must devote full time to my job. I am thankful for the trust that the people of Paducah and McCracken County have shown me in electing me to be their City Commissioner for 8 years and State Representative for 6 years,” Watkins wrote. “I am proud of having a part in increasing the educational and job opportunities for the community.
“I also am thankful to have passed legislation in Frankfort to increase the safety of our law enforcement and first responders.”
Watkins also said he would be supporting the incumbent, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, in his reelection efforts in 2022.
When reached for comment regarding Watkins’ withdrawal, Clymer — who stated his intent to run for reelection in the wake of Watkins’ May announcement — reacted positively.
“I appreciate his support. He’s been a strong public servant for many years. I think that maybe Gerald recognized that this is an extremely demanding job, both in time and effort,” Clymer said. “You’ve got to learn the ropes. There’s a steep learning curve. I’m still getting the grasp on a lot of things and will continue to learn in the coming years. I’m glad to see that Gerald’s realtor business is doing well and I think he just recognizes he can’t do both.
“There’s just a tremendous amount of effort involved. You can’t do this job and do another one, too. This is the most important job — serving the community.”
The earliest candidates can officially file with the McCracken County Clerk’s office to run for judge-executive is Nov. 3, though they can file through the state. As of right now, the only other judge-executive candidate known to the McCracken County Clerk is Matt Moore. Moore, who filed through the state according to McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs, is a local realtor.
Follow Derek Operle on Twitter, @PaducahSunArts. He can also on be found on Facebook via the Derek Operle // Paducah Sun Arts Reporter page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.