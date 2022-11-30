Paducah’s importance in the inland waterways system will be highlighted next week as the Waterways Council, Inc. (WCI) will be hosting its 19th annual Waterways Symposium in Paducah for the first time on Dec. 7 and 8.

The symposium, which will feature panels addressing topics such as impacts of the midterm elections on the marine industry, economic outlook, updates from the Army Corps of Engineers, and the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on trade and shipping, will take place at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center.

