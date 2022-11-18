Weather of late has seemed to be rushing us toward winter, perhaps bring later season conditions for the early opening of Kentucky’s traditional waterfowl hunting just next week.
Hunters’ attentions largely are focused on Kentucky’s ongoing modern firearms deer hunting season, in for a week and today entering its second weekend surge of activity. Yet, there is a major overlap ahead.
While the gun deer season runs through Nov. 27, the state’s conventional start of duck and goose seasons is Thursday, Nov. 24, the Thanksgiving Day holiday kickoff that many waterfowl specialists cherish.
Kentucky’s duck season again this year will feature the early holiday-through-weekend stint, Nov. 24-27, close and then resume for the duration of the 60-day season Dec. 7-Jan. 31. Meanwhile, goose hunting statewide will open concurrently with duck hunting on Thanksgiving but run unbroken through Feb. 15.
This year there are statewide special days for youth and active military/veteran waterfowl hunting. The earliest of them is the early youth waterfowl season which is, indeed, today across Kentucky. This hunting day for adult-overseen kids younger than 16 represents a change from a late winter weekend in the western waterfowl zone.
Today’s youth waterfowl hunting day will be followed by a late kids’ waterfowling session Feb. 11.
Sunday will be the first of two extra waterfowling days for hunters who are presently in the military or who are honorably discharged veterans. This Nov. 20 military/vet hunt will be followed by a Feb. 12 bonus hunt, one that immediately trails the February youth hunting date.
With abundant ducks in North America’s nesting habitats, the 60-days of hunting allowed in Kentucky is also matched with a six-duck daily limit allowed under the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s “liberal option.”
The daily limit breaks down to species allowances of no more than 4 mallards (only 2 of which may be hens), 3 wood ducks, 2 redheads, 1 pintail, 2 black ducks and 2 canvasbacks. The limit may include only 1 scaup (also called bluebill) during the November hunting days and Dec. 7-17, but 2 scaup can be included in the daily bag Dec. 18-Jan. 31.
Mergansers are not included within the general duck limit. Counted separately, hunters may take as many as five daily, but only two hooded mergansers can be within those.
For the goose bag limit, among Canada and white-fronted geese and brant, a hunter can take five birds, but there is a maximum of three Canadas, two white-fronted geese and one brant. For snow geese, the daily limit through the regular season is a generous 20 birds. For a “conservation reserve” season that follows beginning after the close of the traditional season, there is no daily harvest limit.
Any hunter except for kids younger than 16 must have completed a HIP (Harvest Information Program) survey through the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov, under MyProfile, before hunting.
Most hunters are required to have a hunting license, Kentucky migratory bird/waterfowl permit and federal duck stamp. Anyone with a senior or disability combination licenses has the state permit included in his or her license but still needs a federal duck stamp. Kids 15 and younger only need a youth hunting license.
While present colder-than-average temperatures may help spur some added early waterfowl migration, the residual conditions from what was a late summer and autumn drought throughout the region leaves most duck habitats short on water.
Low or even absent water in many areas that normally beckon to migrating ducks may stifle hunting results for some hunters. Those who hunt the big area lakes or the major rivers may have an advantage over some bottomland hunters.
• • •
The modern firearms season for deer hunting rolls on today as it stretches into its second weekend, a period that typically produces a significant harvest.
Rut-related deer activity can still be expected out there in the habitats, and chilly but not extreme weather anticipated should help keep whitetails moving without discouraging hunter participation.
A largely surprise light snowfall across the region a week ago for the opening of the gun season may have hindered early action and put off some weather-sensitive hunters. Nonetheless, whitetail seekers seem to have claimed about 32,000 deer on the opening weekend.
The first weekend of the current season looks to be comparable to that of 2021, when hunters took 32,389 deer during the first two days of the gun season.
Different from last weekend’s opener, firearms deer hunters now may find some other activities in their neighborhoods. Small game hunting resumed, and rabbit/quail seasons and furbearer hunting and trapping seasons began Monday.
It is important to remind any other hunters and trappers afield by day that they must comply with fluorescent orange clothing requirements (“blaze” orange on head, chest and back) while any firearms deer hunting is under way.
A bonus opportunity for gun deer hunters as of today is the start of Kentucky’s statewide bobcat hunting season, Nov. 19-Feb. 28. A significant part of the state’s annual bobcat hunting harvest comes from deer hunters who encounter the wild felines while waiting on stand for whitetails.
• • •
Nine wildlife refuges in and around the Land Between the Lakes are closed to human traffic and activities like hunting and fishing nowadays to serve as resting and feeding areas for waterfowl, eagles and other migratory birds and other wildlife.
Closed until March 16 of 2023 are parts of Duncan, Smith and Rushing bays on Kentucky Lake, Duncan Lake and Fulton and Honker Bays on Lake Barkley. The western third of Energy Lake is closed to all human activity. All of Energy Lake and Bards Lake are closed to hunting. Fishing is allowed on the eastern two-thirds of Energy Lake and all of Bards Lake.
Long Creek Refuge at the rear of Elbow Bay is closed to all human traffic. Hematite Lake and Honker Lake are closed to fishing and boating, while the trails around these waters are still open to hiking.
Waterfowl hunting is prohibited within 200 yards of refuge boundaries. Hunting of any sort is prohibited within 150 yards of any LBL facility.
