Water Valley woman selected as finalist for essay on poem

A Water Valley woman may be one of four selected to take part in an upcoming documentary called “Poetry Unites Kentucky.”
Susie Fenwick submitted a short essay on her favorite poem for the Poetry Unites Kentucky contest, and cracked the top eight finalists.
Fenwick’s favored poem, “Pied Beauty” was written by Gerard Manley Hopkins in 1877 but not published until 1918, according to Britannica’s website. To Fenwick, the poem is about God’s power, nature’s beauty and “how it all comes together and how it’s a unifying force for people.”
Fenwick was a manufacturing executive who retired approximately 10 years ago. Since then, she has found more time to go outside and appreciate nature. She came across the poem around three years ago and now uses excerpts from it in tandem with the her photography that she posts on social media.
“After I retired, I was able to get out, enjoy nature, and I developed this real affinity for dappled light and what it would do to my photography, and I was able to really get out and kick around enjoy nature,” Fenwick said. “So, when I saw the poem and it was talking about glory be the dappled things and all of that beauty, it just struck a chord.”
According to the initial press release, Fenwick was selected as a finalist for her religious sensibilities, which were “magnified by the sensory details depicted in ‘Pied Beauty.’ ”
The 30-minute documentary about Kentucky is actually the third episode in a full series called “Kentucky Unites America,” which will see the Bluegrass State join two others, New York and Kansas.
“Kentucky has always been rich in stories, even before statehood, when it was the new American frontier in 18th century,” Jeff Worley, the Kentucky poet laureate, said in the press release.
Fenwick said she did not know when the four winners would be selected but is grateful to be recognized. As a finalist, she said she would get invited to the screening, unless pandemic restrictions interfere.
“It’s nice to feel like you got some type of validation on your work, and that was important to me,” Fenwick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.