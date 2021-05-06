Kentucky State Police arrested a Water Valley woman after she allegedly assaulted an individual with a knife.
On Monday, after 10 p.m., KSP Post 1 dispatch received a report about a stabbing at a home on Ky. 94 East. Troopers responded to the residence, which was just southwest of Water Valley, and spoke with Kimra Dickerson, 59, of South Fulton, Tennessee, according to a news release from KSP.
An initial investigation indicated Dickerson and Alfreda Malone-Lewis, 47, of Water Valley, got into an altercation where Malone-Lewis cut Dickerson multiple times with a knife, authorities said. Dickerson was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, Tennessee for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
After further investigation, Malone-Lewis was arrested and charged with first-degree assault — domestic violence. She was taken to the Fulton County Detention Center, according to KSP.
