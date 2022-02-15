After state approval of a merger between West McCracken Water District and Paducah Water, the McCracken County Fiscal Court voted on Monday to officially dissolve the West McCracken Water District. This was the final step of the process of the merger, Paducah Water General Manager Jason Petersen told the commissioners.
Petersen said the move would bring down prices for former West McCracken Water District customers by between 20% and 50% depending on their water usage rates.
“We had a little ice last week, but otherwise we’re very pleased with the way the merger and the operation have gone thus far,” Petersen said.
Kentucky’s Public Service Commission approved the merger in early December. Petersen said the transfer of ownership from West McCracken to Paducah Water was completed on Feb. 4.
Under the previous model, Paducah Water provided West McCracken Water District customers with water through wholesale agreements, per a previous Sun report.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said when he saw what West McCracken Water District customers would save if they were Paducah Water customers, he took that information to the West McCracken Water board and asked them to consider the merger.
Petersen said Paducah Water’s high usage rates are “far more desirable” for companies with daily high-water usage than West McCracken Water District’s rates were.
The fiscal court also took time to address an annexation ordinance the Paducah City Commission approved at its Jan. 11 meeting. Clymer said he spoke with Paducah Mayor George Bray about the ordinance and said he expressed his concerns about the policy, which would offer incentives for voluntary property annexation.
Clymer said he asked Bray to consider rescinding the ordinance or to consider coming up with an agreement between the city and county about the possibility of revenue sharing.
Commissioner Eddie Jones said the rules for annexation are set at the state level and said the state’s policy on annexation creates issues between cities and counties “by design,” because annexation decisions are usually up to the city. He added that the city and county are working together on numerous projects, and he does not want people to think the two entities are not working well together because of the disagreement on annexation.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman said while he agrees the city needs to grow, he said the city annexing commercial property from the county takes tax revenue away from the county. He added that he appreciates the mayor taking the time to discuss these matters with Clymer.
In other fiscal court business:
• The fiscal court tabled a motion that called for the county attorney’s annual salary to be raised to $56,145.75. County Attorney Sam Clymer said he did not want this raise for himself, but for the person who would take over as county attorney once his current term expires. Clymer said the adjustment is a 6.8% increase in salary from its current state and follows the “conventional application of the Consumer Price Index.” This proposed salary represents the county’s portion of the county attorney’s total salary, as Clymer said the county attorney also receives a salary from the state for prosecutorial duties.
• The fiscal court approved several road resurfacing projects funded by a Rural Secondary Program Agreement between the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and McCracken County. These projects include: Krebs Station Road from US 45 to Florence Station Road; Marshall Road South from Lovelaceville-Florence Station Road to the dead end; Mayfield Metropolis Road from KY 3250 to Old Hinkleville Road South; Old Hinkleville Road South from Mayfield Metropolis Road to KY 786; and Starr Hill Road from Iowa Street to Hendron Road.
The next fiscal court meeting is on Feb. 28.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.