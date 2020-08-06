Brookport customers who have outstanding water bills are being urged to contact City Clerk Lori Klotz to arrange a payment schedule as disconnections for nonpayment are scheduled to resume this week.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the need for constant hand-washing and sanitizing, water service was not disconnected for non-payment during the last four months, Klotz said.
The fact that City Hall was closed several weeks also made it difficult to make payments, although the drop box was available.
“What I’m doing is encouraging people to get up here to either pay or make arrangements, so we don’t cut them off,” Klotz said.
“Since all of this coronavirus, we haven’t turned anybody off since March. We made a decision not to.
“We’re doing everything possible to keep people from getting cut off.”
Those who have problems paying their bill should arrange for a payment schedule by either calling City Hall at 618-564-2351, or talking with Klotz during regular hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday (closed for lunch 12:30 to 1 p.m.) or 7:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday.
There may be some help through Shawnee Development for qualifying residents for a one-time payment. Klotz asks for patience as the hardships are worked out.
The city in turn must take in income to make payments on the water project loan funded by the water bills.
