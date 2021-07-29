One of Paducah’s oldest art collectives — the Wastelanders — is mounting a new exhibition at West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Paducah School of Art & Design.
The summer art show opens today and runs through Aug. 3 at the Bill Ford Gallery, located at 905 Harrison St. in Lower Town. A reception to celebrate its opening will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
More than 50 pieces in a variety of mediums from seven different area artists, including Mark Donham, Juanita Gilliam, Curtis Grace, Toney Little, LaNelle Mason, Sandra Pfeifer and Ben Walker will be on display. All of the work in the un-themed exhibition, with the exception of a few pieces from deceased members of the collective, is recent.
The group strives to be “bold, eclectic and engaging” and do work that “is reflective of the challenging times we are in while still upholding core creative values,” according to Wastelanders’ website. At the core of the Wastelanders’ values is the belief that “exhibiting local art work is a community responsibility.”
Gilliam, a 14-year member of the Wastelanders, said the group takes their name from an interview given around the time the Artist Relocation Program started in Lower Town Paducah.
“They made mention that before they came to town it was a virtual wasteland of artists, but we’ve been here forever,” Gilliam told The Sun. “We had been going for years. So instead of getting angry, the older group of artists that were here before became the Wastelanders.”
This is the first of the collective’s two annual shows, with the second planned for this winter at Yeiser Art Center.
More information about the Wastelanders is available via the group’s website at paducahwastelanders.com.
The Bill Ford Gallery is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
To keep up with future exhibitions and events, go to psad.westkentucky.kctcs.edu.
