Washington Street Baptist opens warming center

Washington Street Baptist Church will now serve as a shelter for those seeking to avoid freezing temperatures at night this season.
Mayor George Bray announced the move by the church at the Paducah City Commission meeting Tuesday night, and Anne Bidwell with United Way of Paducah-McCracken County confirmed it Thursday. The shelter was open to those in need on Thursday night, and will open when temperatures drop at night through March.
Many local groups and organizations worked together to get a warming center set up for this season. Groups like The United Way, Healthy Paducah, Housing Authority of Paducah and STAY at Paducah Public Schools collaborated to identify and recruit a host site for the warming center and offer support services. Groups like Community Kitchen, Heartland Church, Paducah Cooperative Ministry and First Baptist Church contributed financially to offset startup and operational costs, Bidwell said.
Raynarldo Henderson, pastor at Washington Street Baptist Church and city commissioner, said he got a call one day and was asked if Washington Street Baptist would be wiling to do a warming center, like the church had done a few years ago. He spoke with the board members at the church to see if it was something the church could do, and the board members were all for it. Henderson said providing this warming center goes hand-in-hand with Washington Street Baptist’s mission.
“We believe a church leaves the building and comes to the street, and this is what we’re doing. It goes very well, it goes hand-in-hand. We’re gonna come together and worship, and learn, and be refueled, and then we get an opportunity to take what we learned and apply it to everyday living,” Henderson said.
Community Kitchen previously operated a warming center until March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Henderson said the warming center will be open on nights where temperatures are projected to drop below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. It will provide cots for people to sleep on and blankets for them to use. Volunteers will cook the guests dinner and breakfast. There is currently one shower in the building, and Washington Street Baptist has received some donations to help eventually buy an industrial washer and dryer for people to do laundry while staying at the center. Flu and COVID shots will also be provided every Wednesday.
Running the center is a community effort, Henderson said.
“When a need arises, this community steps up to meet the challenge,” Henderson said.
While the new warming center site is now in place, Washington Street Baptist Church could still use support from the community to keep it running this season. Items like pillows, hygiene products, toiletries and food are needed. Monetary donations would also help the church operate the center and pay utility and security fees.
Henderson is planning for the future as well. While plans for the warming center are set for this season, he is also considering options for operating a cooling center during the summer, and possibly continuing the warming center next year. If the church’s building is not needed after this season, Henderson said he’ll get behind other community efforts for whoever is next to step up.
Those who need shelter can walk up to 739 Washington St. between 5:30 and 10 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis. Purchase Area Health Department and Paducah Fire Department recommended a 20-person capacity for the warming center. Guests are asked to depart the center between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. While those who stay at the warming center are encouraged to bring photo ID, it is not required to stay at the center overnight. Paducah Police officers will screen guests to ensure public safety.
Wild Health will provide rapid COVID-19 tests to reduce the spread of virus. The warming center does not have isolation space for those who test positive for COVID. Henderson said masks will be provided, and guests and volunteers will be asked to wear masks while inside the building. Cots will be spread out to allow for some social distancing.
Those who want to volunteer can create a profile on volunteerpaducah.org. The warming center’s needs are also listed on that website by searching for Washington Street Baptist Church, or by visiting tinyurl.com/wsb cwarmingctr.
