On April 25, just three weeks before Kentucky State Police say he shot and killed a Calloway County deputy, Gary Rowland was believed to have stolen guns and ammunition from the home of a Tennessee resident, according to court documents.
A warrant from Henry County, Tenn., issued for the arrest of Denise Collins, of Murray, claims Rowland traveled with Collins to Market Street, in Paris, where he stole six firearms and ammunition from the home of Cory Overby.
According to the warrant, Collins knew where Overby lived because she had sold him a gun and brought it to his house three days before the burglary. It’s unclear whether or not he was wanted locally on that charge.
Rowland, 30, was shot dead by deputies after he fatally shot Deputy Jody Cash on May 16 outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, State Police have said. Authorities have not said whether they believe the gun used to shoot Cash was stolen.
Less than a year prior, in May of 2021, Rowland had been released on parole, after having been sentenced to more than 30 years during a six-year stretch, court records show.
Rowland had most recently been sentenced to serve 12 years on a 2017 case in Marshall County, in which he had pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving a stolen firearm, receiving stolen property between $500 and $10,000, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
In support of his arrest, in February of 2017, deputies described Rowland as a “fugitive.”
At the time of those offenses, to which Rowland pleaded guilty, Rowland was on parole after having received a ten-year sentence in Muhlenberg County.
In that instance, Rowland had been sentenced to serve ten years after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property under $10,000, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police. Each of those charges was enhanced by his first-degree persistent felony offender status.
Muhlenberg authorities arrested Rowland in August of 2014 following a stolen-vehicle pursuit that ended in a wreck, according to documents.
Rowland had previously been sentenced in February of 2012 to serve three years on a receiving stolen property charge from Calloway County. At that sentencing, Circuit Judge Dennis Foust also revoked probation on three previous felony convictions and one misdemeanor from Calloway, all relating to 2011 incidents, including more receiving stolen property and burglary charges.
Between December of 2010 and September of 2011, Rowland was charged in six different incidents, and pleaded guilty to some charges in each incident except for one drug-related misdemeanor.
Despite Rowland’s significant criminal history by the age of 30, he was never convicted of crimes classified as violent. An offender convicted of a violent felony in Kentucky is required to serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole. Other convictions require the offender to serve at least 20% of the sentence before parole eligibility.
Rowland’s first recorded brush with the law in Calloway County came when he was 18 years old. In January of 2011 he pleaded guilty to shoplifting two video game controllers from Walmart in December of 2010. In that case he was sentenced to 30 days, with two to serve and the rest probated.
His probation didn’t last long, as he was arrested less than a month later, and a judge revoked five days of that sentence.
Even early on officials took note of Rowland’s history of violating release terms. Following his last 2011 sentence, Rowland requested shock probation, a provision that allows for early release and the remainder of a sentence to be probated as the offender has supposedly been “shocked” into good behavior.
In one such request, Rowland said there were “steps taken during his incarceration to overcome the problems that have caused the problems of the past and prepare him to become a productive and contributing member of society.”
In denying that request, as he already had multiple times, Foust noted “a great deal of leniency” had already been granted regarding the sentence, and granting shock probation would “unduly diminish the seriousness of the crimes.”
State Police have said that Rowland was wanted most recently on drug- and firearm-related charges, as well as absconding from parole.
Records sought from the Kentucky Department of Corrections and Calloway County Sheriff’s Office had not been provided by press time.
State Police have said Rowland shot and killed Cash after requesting to smoke during an interview at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office then firing a hidden handgun at Cash.
Calloway County deputies Donald Bowman and Brandon Little then shot Rowland, who was pronounced dead at Marshall County Hospital, according to State Police.
Little and Bowman were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.
Cash, 44, was a veteran of multiple local law enforcement departments, including Calloway, Marshall, Murray State and Caldwell, as well as Kentucky State Police.
