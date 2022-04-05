Washington Street Baptist Church may have just closed its warming center on March 31, but with ongoing support, organizers want to open its doors next winter and continue fighting homelessness year-round.
A Friday evening dinner and presentation at the church celebrated helping hands — many of whom were individual community members rather than large institutions.
“In September, I was approached with the idea of hosting a warming center for displaced members of our community,” Pastor Raynarldo Henderson, also a Paducah city commissioner, told a packed auditorium. “But many things had changed — personnel, resources, and we were now in the middle of a pandemic.
“The more I thought about it, prayed about it, the more it settled in my spirit that Washington Street church would take on this season. But we didn’t know what we were doing nor how to begin.”
Efforts began when the Community Kitchen could no longer house displaced community members due to the pandemic. They asked United Way Paducah-McCracken County about an alternative when Washington Street Baptist took its “step of faith,” as Henderson called it.
Roughly 4,000 people experience homelessness statewide daily, according to a Jan. 2020 statistic from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development.
Since early November, the church has hosted 797 attendees — including repeats — from 19 to 72 years old during the 88 nights that temperatures dropped below 40 degrees.
“I often ask myself, ‘If this church was no longer here, would this community know the difference, and would they care?’ ” Henderson said Friday evening. “That’s when I announced to our church of family that we were getting ready for what we believe to be a step of faith.”
Rapid COVID tests have been conducted by Wild Health Paducah, with a washer and dryer donated by Paducah Bank and Lowe’s, respectively.
The center has offered makeshift beds, a computer room for email and job applications, warm meals, hot showers and other essentials anyone down on their luck would appreciate.
“We learned to make some concessions. Let me tell you, I took orders — everybody who wanted smokes, I went to the gas station and called out that list,” Henderson said to laughter from the audience.
During the presentation, a video reminded event-goers that not all of the warming center’s attendees are criminals, addicts, sick or lazy.
“The days the warming center is open, I receive a hot meal, TV, a shower, breakfast, clothes if needed and can also have my clothes washed,” said an anonymous beneficiary during the presentation video. “You can lay your head down and not have to worry about anything … that’s why we need the warming center to continue.”
Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer attended Friday to express their support.
“There was a very acute need here in the community … some organization had to step up, and I commend you, Ray and Washington Street Church, for what you have done,” Bray said to Henderson and the audience.
“I go home every evening from the courthouse and see people start (gathering) here,” Clymer said. “It’s such a great program to provide this service for people desperately in need.”
Notable community donors and volunteers received plaques during the event, including the local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter, Community Kitchen, Grace Episcopal Church, Heartland Worship Center, KC Musser Consulting, Paducah Bank, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Starfish Orphan Ministry and other organizations and individuals.
Washington Street Baptist will continue providing supplies and resource assistance when possible but is asking for the community’s help.
Text 270-241-4262 for volunteer or donation information. Donors can send via Cash App, $wsbcpop, or write checks payable to Washington Street Baptist Church, Warming Center.
Visit WashingtonStreetBaptist.org or PaducahKY.gov/Warming-Center to learn more.
