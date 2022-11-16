The Washington Street Baptist Church has reopened its warming center as winter temperatures return, providing a warm and safe place to those without a home in Paducah.
The program helps to provide warm overnight accommodations to those less fortunate.
“The warming center is open from November 1 through March 23 of next year,” said Raynarldo Henderson, a Paducah city commissioner and pastor at the church.
“We’re open every day that the temperature overnight is less than 40 degrees Fahrenheit. People without a permanent address can come here and receive a hot meal and a hot shower.”
This will be the second year that the church has provided this service in the community.
“We knew that they want and need somewhere to stay overnight,” Henderson said. “The next day, they get breakfast and start to leave. Sometimes were even able to give them a little lunch.”
The program’s first year went well with use being widespread.
“Last year it went well,” Henderson said. “We started off kind of rocky, it took a few days to kind of get everything together, but it went well. People came and the community responded in terms of bringing supplies, food and monetary donations.”
The program is based entirely around donations and community volunteers.
“We have already received donations this year,” Henderson said. “We received a lot of toiletries from the library today (Tuesday). As with anything, we’re always in need of volunteers. People who can just give some time, particularly overnight.”
The warming center opens at 5:30 p.m. with a 20-person limit on a first-come, first- serve basis. Doors will be closed at 10 p.m. and won’t open again until 5 a.m. Participants will be fed and given a COVID test, according to Henderson.
“This year, those people who do test positive with COVID, are allowed to go to one of the hotels right up the road and the health department takes care of their lodging,” Henderson said.
“The church is just delighted to have the opportunity to serve the community in this way one more time.”
Individuals interested in volunteering or making a donation can reach out to the program director, Colby Moore at (270) 217-7100, or to the church at (270) 442-8033.
