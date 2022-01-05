Warming center ready for those who need shelter

With the forecast for bitter cold and the likelihood of snow on Thursday and Friday, the warming center at the Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church is preparing to welcome visitors.
The warming center is just that: A place for people without a place to shelter to find refuge from the cold. It opens when the temperature is 40 degrees or lower.
Reynarldo Henderson, the pastor of the church at 721 Washington St. as well as a city commissioner, talked about the warming center, found to the left of the church sanctuary.
“We open at 5:30 p.m., and the doors close for reentry at 10 p.m.,” he said. “Then, everybody is dismissed the next morning at 8:30 a.m.
“People are able to take a shower and get into some fresh clothes if they choose to. After that, dinner is served about 7 (p.m.), and we have people at our church and even our community who prepare hot meals in our licensed kitchen.”
The warming center houses up to 20 people and has restrooms and snacks for people taking advantage of the shelter. There is also a television available to help keep visitors apprised of the weather situation.
Because of the pandemic and the contagious nature of the omicron variant, anyone coming to the warming center has to take a COVID test when they come in.
“Everybody — no matter how many times they’ve been here — every time they come through the door, they have to get a COVID test,” he said. “They get the COVID test and, once they get the results, they go on in.
Henderson said the church is making a room available for computer use.
“If they have a lead on a job or they need to check their emails for messages from relatives or whatever the case may be, they will be able to do that as well, starting (Tuesday) evening,” he said.
Henderson said while the church hosts the center, support has come from several sources.
“We have been supported by the community at large,” he said, adding several churches have also helped to make it possible. “We have four or five large donors, but basically, it’s people from the community coming in and bringing checks, sending us checks, bringing us clothes and bringing all kinds of things: toiletry items, baked goods, shoes, gloves, hats — and that has been the community at large.”
Monetary donations for the warming center can be mailed to the Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church, 721 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003. Donations of items can be brought to the church.
Henderson said one of the needs the warming center has is for a commercial washer and dryer, but thanks to donations, it may be ready to buy one.
The center is in the former residence of W.C. Young, a longtime community leader who was chairman of the Paducah-McCracken County United Way, president of the Paducah Breakfast Lions Club, president of the Paducah Community Center Board and namesake of the W.C. Young Community Center.
He also served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent at the church.
“We are delighted that we get to serve our community in this capacity,” Henderson said. “It’s a growing need in our state — a growing need in Paducah itself — and to try to alleviate some of the stress and some of the challenges that some of our displaced families have, we’re glad to do it.”
