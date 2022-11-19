“First and foremost, winter weather is coming,” said Christine Wielgos, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Paducah, opening the NWS Paducah annual winter weather workshop Thursday.

Seeking to better prepare themselves and their communities, many local emergency management agencies and meteorologists were in attendance, gathering to learn more about how to better inform and prepare their community for the upcoming season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In