“First and foremost, winter weather is coming,” said Christine Wielgos, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Paducah, opening the NWS Paducah annual winter weather workshop Thursday.
Seeking to better prepare themselves and their communities, many local emergency management agencies and meteorologists were in attendance, gathering to learn more about how to better inform and prepare their community for the upcoming season.
Beau Dodson, with The Shadow Angel Foundation, began by presenting the regional Superior Service Award to members of the team at the Paducah NWS for their dedication and hard work during and after the Dec. 10 tornado. This is the first time, in its 20 years of existence, this award has been presented to a person or agency, and was unanimously voted on by 1,000 community members in order for them to receive this honor.
With winter quickly approaching, Mike York, meteorologist with the Paducah NWS, set his predictions for the upcoming season. Following the past two wintry seasons of the La Nina, the pattern continues. The rare La Nina ‘triple dip’ is the country’s third successive La Nina winter, happening last in the winter of 2000-2001 and before that in the 1975-1976 season.
The weather pattern for a La Nina winter is typically where the jet stream comes down out of the northwest to cross Western Kentucky, forming a “trough” over the eastern United States. This “trough” is usually an indicator of severe weather, and also means above average precipitation over the Great Lakes and upper Ohio Valley, and drier than normal conditions along the gulf coast and southwest.
In a typical La Nina winter, warmer air will go up into the southern part of the country and very cold air will travel across the northern plains and the Great Lakes. The typical outlook for a La Nina winter is low temperatures across the northern plains and northwest, accompanied by higher temperatures across the southwest and gulf coast. In western Kentucky, being in the middle of these areas, it is difficult to predict upcoming weather patterns, as this area’s weather is determined more accurately by North Atlantic Oscillation and Arctic Oscillation climate indexes. These climate indexes are not forecastable beyond three weeks in advance, according to officials, but are more likely to dictate how the winter weather will pan out.
York predicts that the upcoming season will be mild, though there is not a clear-cut signal for temperatures. But, based on research from the past 25 years and the past two La Nina winters, York is confident that below-normal temperatures are less likely. Above normal temperatures are expected throughout much of the country, including the western Kentucky area, and below normal temperature expected across the northwestern part of the country, a fairly typical pattern for a La Nina winter. Record-high temperatures across the country were recorded last December, with a colder January and February, and that is predicted for this year as well.
Normal to increased precipitation is also expected this winter. NWS hydrologist Mary Lamm notes the rain is welcome, as our area is currently suffering from a drought. More red flags and burn bans were issued this year than ever before and the lack of rain is beginning to have an ecological and economical impact, but Lamm says the normal amount of rain, five inches, or more would have the ability to eliminate the meteorological drought, and that is what is expected this winter.
The amount of snowfall, based on the previous two winters, is supposed to be very average, with 10-12 inches predicted across Western Kentucky. A La Nina winter typically produces a more active severe weather season, correlating with an increased potential for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. Nine-of-twelve years where there has been a La Nina winter, the western Kentucky area has spun out at least one F4 tornado.
