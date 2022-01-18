MURRAY — Wanda Nolin, 88, of Murray, died at 4:02 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1933, in Farmington, to Lushun and Lucille (Irvin) Copeland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scottie Nolin; an infant grandson, Jonathan Tubbs Nolin; and a sister, Shelia Fox.
Mrs. Nolin is survived by her husband John T. Nolin. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in May 2022. She is also survived by daughter, Sherry McClain and husband Jerry of Murray; granddaughter, Janey McClain and husband Adam Cox of Louisville; grandsons, Scottie Gray and wife Carla of Murray, and Jonathan Mitchell Nolin of Woodstock, Georgia; great-grandson, Jared Gray and wife Brittany of Denver, Colorado; and great-granddaughters, Frankie and Vivian Cox of Louisville. She is also survived by special caregiver Elizabeth Herndon.
Mrs. Nolin has been a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Murray for many decades and was a retired hairdresser. An excellent cook, Wanda enjoyed canning and freezing fresh fruits and vegetables, many of which were grown in John’s garden. She also had a special knack for growing outside flowers, eagerly waiting for spring each year so she could go out and work with her flower beds and pots. John and Wanda enjoyed spending time in the Smoky Mountains and taking day trips around the region, oftentimes to the Land Between the Lakes, where John grew up. The Nolins always made time for family with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as extended members. Wanda will be remembered by those who knew her as a strong, loving, Christian woman who always put her family first.
The Nolins welcome family and friends to attend the viewing and service and ask that visitors wear masks in light of the increased number of COVID-19 cases. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, with the funeral beginning at noon at the J.H Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services on South Third Street in Murray. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery.
Martin Severns will be officiating. Pallbearers are Janey McClain, Scottie Gray, Adam Kiesler, Mike Daniel, Chad Nolin and Richard Wayne Downs. Adam Cox, Dennis Mills and Jonathan Nolin are honorary pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
