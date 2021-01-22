SALEM — Mrs. Wanda Faye Arflack, 75, of Salem, died from this life on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Arflack was born April 28, 1945, in Crittenden County to Ed and Oma Lee Dove. She enjoyed watching old movies, especially “Gone With The Wind,” reading, shopping, traveling and being with family. She was a retired Health Physic at USEC and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Arflack of Salem; son, Chris Poindexter (Shannah) of Paducah; stepson, Chuckie Arflack (Cristie) of Salem; stepdaughter, Tina Harris (David) of Salem; grandchild, Peyton Poindexter; and great grandchild, Reese Poindexter-Harris.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Poindexter, and her parents.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Rev. Tim Fouts to officiate. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be left online at boydfu
