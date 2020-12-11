Walter J. Smith, 88, of Paducah, died December 9, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Home.
Walter was a retired Kentucky State Trooper of 27 years. He was born in Mayfield, Kentucky, on January 6, 1932, to the late Dewey C. and Bertha Smith. He was a longtime member of Paducah First Baptist Church.
Walter is survived by two daughters, Jen Smith and Rhonda Garcia, both of Paducah; two sons, Robert Dewey Smith and wife, Cindy, of Paducah, Frank Smith and Lynn of Dickson, Tennessee; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Robbie Smith, and one brother, Joe Smith, and his parents.
A private family visitation and funeral service will be held with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. A private burial will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
