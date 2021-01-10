BENTON — Walline Lane, 90, of Benton, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
Born Sunday, April 27, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Wallace Chambers and the late Ernestine (Walls) Chambers.
She retired from Walmart, where she worked in the jewelry department.
She is survived by her son, Howard Lane Jr., wife Kelly of Benton; brother, Larry Chambers of Murray; grandchildren, Leslie Taylor, husband Michael, Chris Lane, wife Mandy, Cody Lane, wife Kelly; and great-grandchildren, Macoy Taylor, Avery Taylor, Annie Lane, Gray Lane, Payson Lane, and Emersyn Lane.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lane Sr.; son, Scott Lane; brother, Hyrum Chambers; and sister, Carolyn Stevenson.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th St., Benton, with Donald Lane and Leslie Taylor officiating.
Interment will follow in Hematite Cemetery, Land Between Lakes.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hematite Cemetery Fund, c/o Donald Lane, 3993 Mayfield Hwy., Benton, KY 42025.
