Traveling more than 1,000 miles from Miami, Florida to Mayfield, Leo Soto brought the Wall of Hope to downtown, creating a space for the community to mourn those who lost their lives in the aftermath of the Dec 10. tornado that swept through Graves County.
“I know what it’s like to lose someone, someone you know that shouldn’t have died when they did,” Soto said, taking a moment to from handing out flowers to speak on his project Thursday.
Soto created the Wall of Hope after being devastated by his own community’s tragedy, when the SurfSide Condos collapsed in June 2021.
“It’s important to give people a place to grieve, an avenue to go down when they’re mourning,” Soto said. “There are families that need this spot.”
Without announcement, flowers began appearing in front of the damaged Graves County courthouse as a fence was being built around it earlier this week. Soto began handing flowers out and taping pictures of the community’s victims to the wall. Locals and volunteers began to catch on to what was happening, and lent a hand.
Young and old, each hand was filled with donated flower bouquets, placing them in honor of those who lost their lives.
“There is something about flowers,” Soto said. “A flower is a symbol of life exemplified. So, people seeing their loved ones, pictures of their loved ones surrounded by flowers is seeing their loved ones surrounded by life.”
Trina Cruise and her daughter were one of the many who helped build the wall from start to finish — unwrapping bouquets, handing them out and placing them along the fencing.
“Are you the one who brought all the flowers?” Cruise asked Soto, before giving him a hug.
Even after the wall was complete and most of the crowds returned to their homes or temporary shelters, Soto was still tending to the small details of the memorial wall — making sure each candle remained lit to honor the victims.
