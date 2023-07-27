Guess

Susan and Morgan Guess, founders of the Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation, pose Wednesday at Noble Park in Paducah. The foundation plans to host the Paducah Kindness Color Walk at 9 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Noble Park’s Greenway Trail.

 CHARITY BLANTON | The Sun

Students, parents, ministers, police, neighbors, businesses, and more — all joining together with the intention of changing the community for the better, one step at a time.

The Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation plans to host its first Paducah Kindness Color Walk since the COVID-19 pandemic began, at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 at Noble Park’s Greenway Trail. Attendees will meet up at shelter 16 and the McCracken County Band will lead them to the nature trail.

