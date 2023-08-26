Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday to celebrate its grand-opening, 20 months after breaking ground in southern Illinois.
The 190,000 sq. ft. casino features a 113-room hotel with several restaurants and bars. That’s in addition to 650 slot machines, 14 table games, and a sports lounge. The only work remaining is to finish the pool and spa.
For the people of southern Illinois, the resort is expected to bring over 300 jobs. It’s a fact highlighted by Elite Casino Resorts CEO Dan Kehl on Friday.
“They’re not just jobs. We like to build careers here at elite,” said Kehl.
Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker attended the event and he said he’s excited to see growth in an area that didn’t get much attention before.
“For so many years, this area of the state was forgotten. And, I mean, I’m talking about both parties. I don’t think that people really focused on lifting up the families that live in this area, so I feel great about it, you know. Over the next few years, you’re gonna see even more,” Pritzker said.
Cynde Bunch, an investor, is also happy about being able to stimulate economic growth in southern Illinois.
“I think it’s just exciting. It’s exciting for southern Illinois and I think the people here, they want things to happen and we wanna be relevant,” Bunch said.
The casino and resort is still looking to fill positions, both full time and part time. According to Kehl, the average starting salary is $36,000. They are offering positions in marketing, culinary, accounting, and more.
“When you open a new facility and you see all the excitement and the hope in the team members’ eyes as they see, and they embark, on their new career journeys. This is the fun stuff and definitely is the best part of what we do,” Kehl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.