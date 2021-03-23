Walk-in care, COVID vaccinations available at Mercy Health J & R Clinic

Busy schedules make finding time for doctors appointments difficult. With that in mind, Mercy Health opened Mercy Health J&R Walk-In Care Clinic, located at 34 U.S. 68 East, Unit B, in Draffenville. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon-12:30 p.m.).
The clinic is an alternative for treating minor illnesses and injuries in patients of all ages when one’s primary care provider is not available, and it is also offering a limited number of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations for the 1C population (60-plus years of age, high risk patients age 16-59, and essential workers).
Except for COVID-19 vaccinations, an appointment isn’t necessary. Walk-in services available without appointment to Marshall County residents include:
• Treatment of routine illnesses.
• School, sports and work physicals.
• Rapid tests for strep, flu and RSV.
• Flu and tetanus shots.
• TB skin tests.
• Laboratory tests.
• EKGs.
• Evaluation and treatment of injuries and diagnostics.
The walk-in clinic is staffed by Amanda Dunn, APRN, and Jennifer Hudgin, APRN. Both Dunn and Hudgin most recently worked at Fast Pace Urgent Care Clinic in Murray.
For additional information on the clinic and its services, call 270-906-1044. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, call the clinic or Mercy Health’s hotline at 866-624-0366. Mercy Health patients also can schedule an appointment through MyChart.
