Baptist Health Bariatric Program is hosting its first-ever “Walk from Obesity” this Saturday morning at Noble Park.
The walk, which coincides with the National Walk from Obesity Day, will raise funds for the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. There will be a one-mile area designated for the walk where participants can walk as much or as little as they would like. The event will go from 9 to 11 a.m.
Baptist Health Bariatric Program officials said obesity affects millions of Americans. The disease process is linked to multiple health conditions and is a complex, multi-faceted issue for patients. The Walk from Obesity is intended to fund research, education and access to care in order to overcome and address the disease process.
Online registration, on walkfromobesity.com, is available for $25 until Friday at 1 p.m. Participants can also register on-site at Noble Park Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Registration on-site is $35, and the group will accept cash, money order or check. Children younger than 12 can be registered for free as long as they are with an adult who’s registered for the walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.