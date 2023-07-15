Fish

Tennessee record ... again Tennessee’s pending new state record blue catfish is a 122.3-pound blue caught recently from the upper reaches of Lake Barkley, the Cumberland River in Stewart County by Micka Burkhart of Big Rock, Tenn. The massive whiskerfish was landed on 40-pound test line after it took a rig baited with a white bass head. After examination and measurements by a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist, the blue was released alive back into the Cumberland. Burkhart caught the incumbent Tennessee record blue catfish, a 118.7-pounder, last September near where he caught the 122.3-pounder. The earlier record fish also was released alive, and Burkhart speculates the pending record catch could be the same fish.

After a recent round of substantial rains refueled growth of weedy greenery, wildlife would benefit if we aren’t too quick to cut it back.

We don’t give weeds much respect. But in terms of wildlife, they are not a bad thing. To the contrary, they produce food in the form of seeds and greens for various wild species. And weeds represent a major cover element, a place to hide, for most critters and birds.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

