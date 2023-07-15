After a recent round of substantial rains refueled growth of weedy greenery, wildlife would benefit if we aren’t too quick to cut it back.
We don’t give weeds much respect. But in terms of wildlife, they are not a bad thing. To the contrary, they produce food in the form of seeds and greens for various wild species. And weeds represent a major cover element, a place to hide, for most critters and birds.
Wildlife biologists may identify weeds as forbs. And since they offer animals and birds both food and shelter, who’s to say the growth doesn’t deserve a loftier name.
Dry conditions that prevailed through much of June and early this month may have greatly restrained growth of grasses on most lawns/yards in the region. A lot of the weeds out there, however, shrugged off early droughty conditions. And now they are in relative full-speed-ahead mode.
There is something about weeds, especially taller weeds, that challenges some folks to knock them down, like scratching an itch. But consideration might be made for delaying or curtailing the whack-down of unruly forbs on minimally maintained land.
Farmers and other landowners with acreage that isn’t in cultivation — fields that want to grow back into weeds, for example — could save some lives of small creatures by not getting into a rush to mow or bushhog. They could do that and save themselves some money, too, by reducing the frequency of such mowing.
Biologists remind us that several species serve as a nursery cover well into mid-summer. Ground-nesting songbirds and bobwhite quail, for instance, will still have vulnerable youngsters in weedy cover this time of year. Even late-nesting turkeys, especially turkey hens that lost their first nesting efforts and were driven to re-nest, may have young poults in the thick, tall stuff. All of these may be prone to death by mower rather than scuttling out of the way.
The same goes for some late-born deer fawns. The very nature of a young fawn is to lie still and hope it doesn’t get discovered if a threat comes around it. That’s why an infant whitetail may well hold still and let a mower chop it to pieces rather than get up and run.
Fawns, as we know, may play the hide-in-plain-sight game for up to four weeks after they are born. It takes that long or longer before the mostly scentless, camouflaged fawns are fast enough to travel with their moms and switch to a strategy of running from dangers.
Cottontail rabbits may produce litters of young three or four times through the warm season. It’s difficult to delay any necessary mowing to spare the danger to all of them, but the longer it can be put off, the better.
Biologists say the ideal time for mowing fields or any other non-cropped areas is middle to late August. If you can’t wait that long, just put it off as long as you can tolerate. Every week that mowing is deferred will spare added small wild lives.
Another approach suggested by biologists is skipping years of mowing — cutting back those unruly forbs just every other year. Alternating years of cuts will still keep woody growth from proliferating and taking over. In addition, it will save all that gas and hours on the mowing rig.
Another option is mowing in strips — cutting some strips this year and saving the in-between strips for next year. In this manner, the land’s caretaker gets by with half as much mowing, saving effort and money, and the wildlife that lives there never is without some cover in which to hide and take shelter.
Many farmers and land managers prefer a clean look to their acreage, cutting back those unsightly weeds to a more manicured status. Wildlife managers, however, note that this type of clean farming serves as a death warrant for many birds and animals.
- Assorted creatures are the prime feature as the Land Between the Lakes’ Woodlands Nature Station staff hosts Cool Critters Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today.
Appropriate for kids and all those who decline to act their age, Cool Critters Day brings special presenters with a wide variety of live animals, reptiles and even creepy crawlers for visitors to meet up close.
Animal programs will run throughout the day. Youngsters can explore the Nature Station’s backyard and see a collection of native wildlife, play animal-related games and create crafts. The Nature Station’s theater offers a presentation on nocturnal animals, a cooling break from the summer activities outside.
Contributors to the creatures featured are Animalogy, Lee Family Farms Petting Zoo and Murray State University’s Snake and Spider Labs. Sponsors include TVA, MSU’s Watershed Studies Institute, Murray Animal Hospital, Murray Bank, Taylor Family Dental, and the Veterinary Medical Center.
Admission to the Nature Station during Cool Critters Day is $9 for those age 18 and older, $7 for kids 5-17 and free for those age 4 and younger.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
