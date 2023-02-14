PADNWS-02-14-23 CHESS - PHOTO

High school students in the K-12 division compete at the Murray Scholastic Chess Tournament Saturday at Murray State University, the final regular-season tournament before the regional tournament on Feb. 25.

MURRAY – The number of newcomers finding success in the Purchase Chess Foundation’s scholastic chess tournaments continues to grow. Add Trigg County junior Walker Wadlington to the list of first-time champions.

Wadlington won the Murray Scholastic Chess Tournament Saturday with a perfect 4-point score.

