MURRAY – The number of newcomers finding success in the Purchase Chess Foundation’s scholastic chess tournaments continues to grow. Add Trigg County junior Walker Wadlington to the list of first-time champions.
Wadlington won the Murray Scholastic Chess Tournament Saturday with a perfect 4-point score.
Micah Patton, a junior at Calloway County also playing his first tournament, placed second with 3 points, followed by Ella Chuppe of McCracken County, who placed third with 3 points; Chayton Gorostiza in fourth at 3 points; and Alex Sharp of Murray in fifth with 3 points.
The rest of the top 10 included Paducah Tilghman’s Dawson Black in sixth with 2 points, Chipper Collins of Ballard Memorial in seventh with 2 points, Daniel Crouse of McCracken County in eighth with 2 points, Preston Key of Murray in ninth with 2 points and Jolan Gorostiza in 10th with 2 points.
Players earned one point for a win or bye and a half-point for a draw. The tournament was held at Murray State University’s Faculty Hall.
Ballard Memorial – who played in its first tournament last week – took the team title with 8 points, followed by McCracken County in second place with six points and Calloway County in third place with 6 points. Murray came in fourth place with 5 points and Paducah Tilghman came in fifth place with 4 points.
All tie-breakers were determined using a method used by the U.S. Chess Federation. Teams must have at least two players to qualify for a team score.
There were 17 players in the K-12 division (high school players) and 59 players in all four divisions, including K-8 (middle school), K-5 (upper elementary) and K-3 (lower elementary).
The Quad A regional tournament will be held Feb. 25 at Livingston Central High School. LCHS, Ballard Memorial and Calloway County have all begun competing in the scholastic chess tournaments for the first time in a long time, if not for the first time ever.
The Quad A region includes almost all of the Central Time Zone portion of Kentucky. The regional tournament will determine who advances to the state team and individual chess tournaments.
