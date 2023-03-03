Rex Wadkins is in his fourth year of studying electricity at the Marshall County Technical Center. He has done electrical work at Riley Farms in Marshall County for the last three years, and is doing cooperative work there this year.
It would be easy to think that Wadkins is well prepared to enter the working world for a career in electricity.
The Marshall County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Year.
Wadkins said he chose to study electricity because he’s always had an interest in how electricity works.
“The classes have helped to break it all down and show how it works,” he said. “I’ve learned how to put lights in and things like that.
“I hope to join the (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) and get an apprenticeship. I’d like to be an electrician, working on residential and commercial (properties).”
Wadkins’ co-op job this year is through Riley Farms, where he has helped out over the two years before his senior year.
“We’re always fixing stuff in the chicken barns,” he said. “Incubators, lights, heaters, fans — anything.”
Wadkins said the farm is close to his house, and he started working there by going to Riley Farms and asking if they needed help.
Wadkins helped Benton with its clean-up effort after the tornado passed through on Dec. 10, 2021.
“My neighbor has a bunch of land in Benton, and his camper got demolished,” he said. “We picked that up and helped the people on the surrounding land. Trees were everywhere.”
Wadkins plans on taking part in the SkillsUSA competition in electrical work later this year.
T.A. Evans is Wadkins’ instructor in the electrical program at the Marshall County Technical Center.
“I’ve had the privilege of having Rex all four years,” he said. “Rex, from the word ‘Go,’ he’s just been very outgoing and motivated — which, from my experience comes from habits and ethics and morals that are instilled at home.
“…That also comes from the people that he works for, Tommy and Mary Riley and Quinton Riley. He’s worked for them for a while because he just lives right down the road from them. He’s had some really good people molding him because it shows in him.”
Evans said his class has put up lights and fans and added receptacles at the baseball field to gain hands-on experience in electricity.
“My first-year class, we spend most of the time in here (the classroom),” he said. “But after my first-year class, I try to find any job I can on campus because there’s nothing better than hands-on training.”
Wadkins is the son of Roy and Shawna Wadkins of Calvert City.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Marshall County Technical Center serves students from Marshall County High School.
Along with electricity, the area technology center offers courses in animal science, biomedical technology, carpentry, collision repair (auto body), computer science, early childhood development, electrocardiogram technician, family consumer science, horticulture, medical administrative assistant, network administration, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, pre-nursing, web page design and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet April 27 at Marshall County High School for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
