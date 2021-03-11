W.D. Keeling, 86, died on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Scott City, Mo.
Mr. Keeling was a retired business owner, Paducah Firefighter, Kentucky Colonel, a Lay Minister and Elder at Paducah Seventh Day Adventist Church.
He is survived by his son, Keary (Cindi) Keeling of Paducah; two daughters, Kimberly Payne of Scott City, Mo., Kristi (Roger) Barrett of Paducah; daughter-in-law, Vicki Keeling of Paducah; brother, David Keeling of South Carolina; sister, Sharon Stone of West Paducah; eight grandchildren, Rheannon Keeling, Andrea Keeling, Seth Keeling, Khara Babers, Leah Wellinstein, Jonathan Payne, Megan Barrett, Nathaniel Barrett; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Carolin (Eddings) Keeling; parents, W.D. Keeling Sr. and Erma (Looper) Keeling; one son, Keith Keeling; five sisters; two brothers.
Memorial services for the immediate family only will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Paducah Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Mike Burks officiating.
Live video stream to start at 2:30 p.m. on Paducah Seventh Day Adventist Church Facebook Page or church website.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
