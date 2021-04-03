Vulnerable Victims Unit seeks truth, justice for abused

MAYFIELD — Aimee Clymer-Hancock’s office has some unique décor. A large basket filled with stuffed animals and dolls sits next to her desk as Graves County’s first assistant commonwealth’s attorney. Wall shelves are filled with blue Commonwealth’s Attorney plastic cups loaded with slap bracelets, wrist bands and squishy “Captain Justice” figures.
In front of her desk is a small table with four chairs, each with a Superman or Wonder Woman cover, that would be welcoming to any child. Framed posters adorn the wall that say “Every Little Boy is a Super Man” and “Every Little Girl is a Wonder Woman.” The center frame contains the “Justice League Rules” highlighted by the first code of telling the truth.
Truth and justice are more than just “the American way,” but are the bedrocks for Clymer-Hancock’s Vulnerable Victims Unit to help prosecute those who have perpetrated child physical sex abuse or sexual or domestic violence involving adults.
The Vulnerable Victims Unit, through the Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, was formed last April by Clymer-Hancock to focus on predatory crimes against children and adults. She said their office was seeing a number of child sex abuse or adult sexual violence crimes and sought to create a version of a special victims unit or SVU to address those offenses.
“I knew I wanted to create a specialized unit of prosecution that met the specific needs of our child abuse cases and domestic violence cases,” Clymer-Hancock said, “but we decided to call it the Vulnerable Victims Unit because all victims of crimes are special and deserve compassionate care through the criminal justice system.”
Still, she pointed out that not all victims of crimes are vulnerable. “For me, the vulnerability comes from the nature of the crime.”
Vul•ner•a•ble: adjective; Capable of being physically or emotionally wounded or open to attack or damage.
Sex abuse cases against children or adults are committed behind closed doors and in secret. Clymer-Hancock said that means prosecutors of such crimes don’t anticipate much evidence that a prosecutor of a drug crime or other violent crimes might have to use in court.
“I don’t expect to see witnesses when I am prosecuting a case of child sexual abuse. It is critical that a perpetrator isolate his child victim or the crime would not be completed. So that means no one saw or heard anything,” she said. “That’s why it is very important when I’m talking to a jury about a case they are about to hear, they understand how critical it is the perpetrator be alone with the victim. They then understand it’s not a weakness of the case that there is no witness; it’s a fact of the case there was no witness.”
Clymer-Hancock added that sometimes the perpetrator is a powerful person within the victim’s life, such as a relative or caregiver, who threatens the victim not to say anything or threatens to harm a loved one. It can also lead to victims convincing themselves the crime is somehow their own fault.
“To adults, these threats may not seem powerful. But to a child, those threats are paralyzing and can have an effect of silencing child, maybe for years,” she said.
Within the last year, there have been 53 charged child sexual abuse cases and six charged adult sexual assault cases that Graves County’s Vulnerable Victims Unit has or is currently prosecuting, according to information from Lotus Child Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center. However, those numbers only reflect charged cases and not other child abuse and domestic violence cases nor investigation reviews.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Kentucky has had the highest child abuse rate in the country for three consecutive years. For 2019’s report, Kentucky had 20.1 children of 1,000 who had experienced some sort of mistreatment. The U.S. average is 8.9.
And with beginning the unit in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clymer-Hancock noted concerns with some children being removed from the watchful eyes of educators who can spot signs and even alert authorities in suspected abuse cases due to virtual learning. As schools have and continue to re-open in various stages leading to resumed normal operations next school year, she wondered what teachers will notice then.
“Domestic violence victims are in a similar situation,” she said.
Vic•tim: noun; Someone harmed or injured as a result of an act, condition or circumstance.
To meet a victim at her or his point of need, two advocates — Lisa Adams and Denise Brazzell — in the Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office connect them with community resources to help them bridge the legal realm and their everyday life.
“A vulnerable victim, whether it’s domestic violence or a child who’s abused, they don’t just step back into the world and everything is ok. Their lives have been changed by these incidents,” Brazzell said. “Our job is ‘How can we help people step back into the world as whole and as healthy as you can be?’
Clymer-Hancock agreed there are other aspects outside the courtroom that need to be addressed. “Some victims come to us from a place and they are prepared to speak what has happened and they want to seek justice. Other victims come to us and call 911 in a moment of crisis, now things have cooled, their perpetrator is maybe removed from them, and they are more reluctant. What we do is meet them however they come. We’re trained trial attorneys but we know victims need other support. They may need counseling. They may need specialized support from community advocates.”
Adams said connecting victims to resources such as Lotus Child Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center or Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center help with the heart and soul aspect of the Vulnerable Victims Unit while also educating them about legal aspects, such as the overall process and terminology.
“They know they can contact us,” she said. “Sometimes, they just need to talk.”
The unit and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office have also raised awareness of dating violence, as well, to shed light on that issue and also provide resources to aid those victims, and open conversations with parents, children, teens and young adults.
When looking at the legal process, the overall goal, stated in the “Justice League” code on Clymer-Hancock’s wall, is to tell the truth on both sides. Along with needing the victim to tell the truth and also ensuring a defendant’s rights to a fair trial are protected, she explains to those she is representing that seeking justice takes time and isn’t like some hour-long courtroom television drama, and can also be frightening to face a defendant and to testify in court.
“Whatever the need is, we’re going to try from a trauma-informed prosecution standpoint to meet that need so that the child or adult can have the confidence to speak that truth about what happened,” she said.
U•nit: noun; A piece or complex of apparatus serving to perform one particular function.
Tackling any criminal case is more than a one-person job, especially to assist victims navigate the legal channels and retain a sense of normalcy in their everyday lives. That is what Clymer-Hancock refers to as “trauma-informed prosecution” — to meet all the victims’ needs and not just ones that impact the criminal prosecution.
“That’s where the ‘unit’ comes into play,” she said. From Graves Commonwealth’s Attorney Richie Kemp to Adams and Brazzell to County Attorney John Cunningham to detective Wade Heatherly to Lotus or Merryman House, the individuals or groups work as one “to make sure that not only are victims, particularly in child cases, but their family is receiving support they need so we can focus together on that long term goal of justice.”
“So I may be speaking to a victim about my long term goal for her criminal case and she may need some help with things happening tomorrow,” Clymer-Hancock added. “I can’t help with immediate needs, but boy I’ve got these amazing partners that can.”
And Brazzell said it means everyone works together for both the legal and support outcomes.
“We depend on each other and that’s what allows us to serve our victims better,” she said. “You’ve got all these years of experience so if one of us doesn’t know, somebody else in the group does.”
Grace Stewart, Children’s Advocacy Center program director at Lotus, praised the work the Vulnerable Victims Unit is doing and its collaborative function to protect children in need.
“Of our six regional multidisciplinary teams, Graves County serves one of the highest amounts of children in our community. In large part, the case numbers are high because of the work of our partners. Graves County has stepped up within the region to serve the community,” Stewart said.
She added that Clymer-Hancock “has helped lead the charge in Graves County to ensure we provide a collaborative response to keep us accountable to our team and, most importantly, our community. … To have one prosecutor dedicated to the cases of vulnerable victims, including children, highlights the importance of being able to move cases forward and achieve safety, healing, and justice for victims.”
Clymer-Hancock is also eager to help in training law enforcement officers about child and adult sex abuse and violence.
“Through their meticulous efforts, I am able to accomplish my job. So I’m really excited to get in front of law enforcement officers and break down with examples of what I am looking at when I look at this child sex abuse case, what can be done better, more thoroughly,” she said.
Continually bettering the unit as a whole through education and trainings is a sharpening tactic to be prepared for what comes next. Each member of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is part of the National District Attorneys Association. Clymer-Hancock wrote an article last year for the organization’s national publication titled “I Am in the Room Too” which dealt with caring for victims and understanding the fears they feel when entering the courtroom.
“It’s not the lawyerly response that resonates with people, it’s the human response,” she said. The intention is to acknowledge the victim’s fear and that she is “placing myself voluntarily in front of that threat.”
“I have witnessed that phrase break down walls,” Clymer-Hancock said. “Whether I have a victim who is 7 or 37, there is something universally comforting that another person will face what you fear. I wrote, for me, those moments are the game changers and the moment I have earned trust of a victim or witness to walk that walk with me.
“Everybody can talk big about seeking justice or fighting for truth, but when it comes down to walking into that courtroom and the amount of courage it takes for that child, it’s really beyond words,” she added. “You are talking about people who have overcome so much tragedy or pain, so much darkness, and for them to give the Vulnerable Victims Unit the trust of seeking justice on their behalf is awe inspiring.”
