Voter registration is up slightly in west Kentucky ahead of the November election.

WEST KENTUCKY — Voter registration is up slightly in west Kentucky ahead of the November election. County clerks are encouraging those who haven’t registered to vote yet to do it before the Oct. 10 deadline.

Registration has been up statewide, according to the secretary of state’s office, and McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey said she has noticed a local increase as well.

The McCracken County Courthouse, pictured here, is offering in-person absentee voting for those who cannot vote on Nov. 7.

