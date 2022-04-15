The deadline to register to vote in order to participate in the primary elections is Monday at 4 p.m. local time, for online registration, or 4:30 p.m. for in-person registration.
Registration can be completed online at govoteky.com. Registration can also be completed in-person at the county clerk’s office at the McCracken County Courthouse.
The courthouse will be closed today, but will be open on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for anyone who wishes to register in-person to vote.
In order to be eligible to vote in primary elections, which will be held on May 17, you must meet a number of qualifications set by state statute. These conditions including: being 18 years old or older on the next general election (this year, the general election will be held on Nov. 8), being a U.S. citizen, and being a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before the election.
Those who are 17 years old currently but will be 18 years old on the day of the general election are eligible to vote in primaries.
Once you are registered to vote, you do not have to re-register for each election. However, updating voter registration is necessary if you have moved or have legally changed your name.
In Kentucky, Republican and Democratic primary elections are closed elections. This means that only voters who are registered as Republicans can vote in Republican primaries, and only voters who are registered as Democrats can vote in Democratic primaries. All registered voters, regardless of party, can vote in non-partisan primary races.
Voters who were registered on or before Dec. 31, 2021 can only vote in the primary of the party they were registered to before the start of the new year. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said if a voter changes their political party between Jan. 1 and the date of the primary election
Griggs said there will be three days of no-excuse early voting available prior to the primary election on May 17. Those days will be May 12, 13 and 14, the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Election Day, at the McCracken County Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
For voters who intend to cast mail-in absentee ballots, the deadline to apply for a ballot is May 3rd. Ballots must be returned by mail or to the drop box located outside of the front of the McCracken County Courthouse by May 17th at 6 p.m.
On May 17, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters can either vote at their assigned polling place or at the McCracken County Courthouse.
Any registered voter must bring a driver’s license or valid photo ID in order to vote.
